Jan. 25-26, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Elm St. east of Brianna Drive at 11:34 p.m. on Jan. 25. According to police reports, the vehicle failed to stop and watseka Police and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Dept. pursued eastbound for several miles until the pursuit was terminated due to icy road conditions. The case remains under investigation.
Watseka Police assisted Riverside EMS on an ambulance all in the 500 block of N. Clarence Ave. at 10:34 a.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police assisted Watseka Fire Dept. to a residential fire alarm in the 300 block of E. Locust St. at 3:09 p.m. on Jan. 25. The alarm was set off due to construction dust in the residence.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of N. Fifth St. at 3:23 p.m. on Jan. 25.
Watseka Police responded to a possible residential fire in the 500 block of E. Oak St. at 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 25. The fire was outside of the residence.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Antonietta Spina, 52, Milford on Jan. 26. Spina was arrested after police responded to a business in the 1700 block of E. Walnut for a report of shoplifting. Spina posted the required bond and was released.