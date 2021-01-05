Jan. 3-4, 2021
CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 100 block of E. North at 3:07 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 3:26 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Watseka Police located a suspicious person in the area of Third and Hickory at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the 200 block of E. Fairman Ave. at 10:07 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a lost subject in the area of Fourth and Lincoln at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of possible fraud in the 400 block of S. Fifth St. at 4:29 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary at an empty building in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a passed counterfeit bill in the 400 block of W. Walnut St. at 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 500 block of S. Third St. at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of Western Ave. at 5:17 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a civil matter in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. at 5:57 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassers in the 300 block of S. Sixth St. at 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 4.