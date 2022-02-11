The village board of Crescent City met Feb. 7 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. Responding to roll call, taken by clerk Cathy Christensen, were Joe Belott, Chris Morrical, Steve Carley, Jim Sorensen, Kim Rabe and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were guest Gene May of Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling, Inc.; village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, and treasurer Carolyn Rapp.
May was requesting a $400 per month increase in his services of garbage pick-up for the year. For Crescent City, about 19.35 tons of garbage are picked up each month. With increases in all areas of collecting garbage (fuel, employee raises, insurance, gate rates, etc.) May explained his reason for the increase, which the board approved. Currently the board pays $2,828.81 for garbage pick up but with the approved increase, the rate will now be $3,228.81 per month.
No one from ERH was present but Christensen read the report they submitted. It was noted all required samples were collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submtted, equipment was serviced, a test was run on the emergency generator, the chlorine injector at the water plant was cleaned and the wells were rotated.
Johnson noted Christmas decorations would be coming down. Other than snowplowing, there wasn't much to report. He was told he could check into the cost of new tires versus chains, and he noted he had received his metal detector.
The minutes of the Jan. 10 meeting were read and approved as presented.
Rapp presented her treasury reports for the village and community center. There were several residents who had not paid their water bills, but due to issues with the new water billing system, the board has to allow time to comply with the info printed on the new bills. Rapp noted some people had contacted her stating they had not received their bills. Residents are advised to take note the water bills are now printed on a card about the size of a large postcard (4x6 inches) and they are not placed in an envelope when mailed. After discussion, both treasurer's reports were accepted. A request was made for a check stamp for the community center account and this was approved.
Mayor Rabe asked if any decisions had been made regarding America Relief Act funds. The committee, which is made up of Christensen, Belott, Kim Rabe and Sorensen, set a meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at city hall. Plans for using the funds must be presented by this April.
An amendment to Chapter 15, Intoxicating Liquor Ordinance, for the village was presented. The change notes liquor may be served as early as 8 a.m. on Sunday for all establishments serving food at that time. After discussion, the board approved this change.
Bills for January were presented, discussed and approved for payment.
Motion was made at 8:20 p.m. to adjourn. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 7 at city hall.