STATEHOUSE (Nov. 5, 2021) – Local communities will receive more than $1.1 million in state matching grants to steer toward much-needed road improvement projects, according to State Reps. Alan Morrison (R-Brazil) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica), according to a news release.
Morrison said 218 towns, cities and counties throughout Indiana received a combined total of over $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program. Morrison supported legislation establishing the program in 2016 and its expansion in 2017. The Indiana Department of Transportation oversees and distributes these grants twice each year.
"These matching grants help provide smaller towns the financial means to make much-needed improvements to their infrastructure," Morrison said. "The funding can really move up the timeline on many of these projects and ensure safer trips for motorists."
State matching grant recipients include Fountain County $999,749 and Hillsboro $120,000.
Negele said communities can use these funds for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage. Smaller municipalities must provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50 percent match. State law requires that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
"Thanks to the Community Crossings program, large and small communities across the state will receive additional funds so they can move ahead with important infrastructure projects," Negele said. "Maintaining and improving our roadways will always be a priority. These state matching grants help alleviate some of the pressure on local budgets and provide a way to pay for projects without raising taxes."
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.