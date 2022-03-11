WILLIAMSPORT, INDIANA — After nearly 36 years of service as a member of the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library Board of Trustees, Nancy Litzenberger was honored at a recent board meeting at Williamsport Public Library, according to information from the library.
Litzenberger aged 78, passed away on March 31, 2021 following a period of declining health. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on May 28, 1942 to the late James Franklin Lehman and Betty Jayne (McCash) Lehman.
Litzenberger, who had decided to step down as a member of the library board in 2018, was first appointed on May 1, 1982 by Judge Robert Hall to finish the term of Elizabeth Biggs who had passed away. Her last appointment was January 27, 2018 by John Comer, Warren County Council President. She has served in various capacities during her tenure as a board member, most recently serving as president of the board from 2002-2018.
Litzenberger was lawyer, owner of Litzenberger & Litzenberger Law. Nancy attended Indiana University and graduated from the Indiana University School of Law in 1966 at a time when relatively few women entered the legal profession.
Nancy was a member of the Warren County Bar Association, and her legal work focused mainly on family law, trusts and estate planning, and taxes. She often served as guardian ad litem to represent the interests of children in court proceedings. She served as the attorney for, among other government entities, the Williamsport Town Council and Warren County Commissioners. She was active in Tri Kappa, supporting its philanthropic work, and she provided service to the community in many ways. She was an avid reader, and of particular note is her long service on the Board of the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library, serving as Board President during the construction of the new library. In 2016, she was honored for her service to the community by being selected as one of Warren County's representatives in the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay. During the February board meeting, the library board presented to the library a beautiful floor global with a plaque honoring her years of service. Nancy was an avid reader and gardener. The quotes she selected to br printed on the library walls reflect this, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” By Cicero, can be found in the Indiana Room of the library across from her beautiful globe that honors her.
Following the meeting, Library Director, Chris Brown noted the influence that Litzenberger has had on the library during her years of service as a board member. She was the Vice-President that had interviewed him for the Director’s position November of 1998. Brown noted that they had become friends over the years and they had an adventure selecting the brick for the new library. Brown added “Her first duty was always the library and the community she loved and served.”
The Board of Trustees of the Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library is a seven-member board comprised of a diverse group of community members who volunteer their time and energy in service to the library. Members of the board are appointed to four-year terms duly appointed by elected officials from various township and Warren County. Current members serving on the Library Board of Trustees are: Laura Davis, President, Theresa Ligara, Vice-President, Vickie Strickler, Secretary, Holly Taylor, Treasurer, Peggy Kenworthy, Ken Fraumann, Jennifer Larson-Haussin and Dick Dobbels.