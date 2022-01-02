Several youths from Iroquois County will take part in the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs annual talent show Jan. 15.
The event will take place at the Crown Plaza in Springfield. Also that weekend Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Erin Anderson will compete other county fair queens for the state title.
Representing Iroquois County as junior division winners from the Iroquois County Fair will be the hip hop mash up dance group Elite Energy. Making up the team will be Lily Anderson, Beaverville; London Clark, Milford; Annika Greene, Watseka, Vanysah Hickman, Watseka; Addie Kingdon, Watseka; Madelyn Loy, Donovan; Sarah Parsons, Watseka, and Savannah Reed, Danforth.
The senior division winner, Mitchell Galyen, Watseka will be entertaining the crowd with his rendition of “Bumble Boogie”.
Also attending as winners from the Ford County Fair’s junior division will be The First Impressions Dance Team consisting of Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Kate Sobal, Avery Schroeder, Landon Starkey and Harley Valentine.
Ford County Fair’s senior division winner is the dance group Voodoo Essence consisting of Hope Aaron, Lilian Eheart, Hannah Eheart, Briana Warren, and Sadee Wuethrich.
Junior division winner of the Fairbury Fair was Savannah Reed and she will be performing a dance solo to "Everything I Wanted".
All the dancers are students of Studio on Main, Pam Hibbert. Galyen is a student of Pat Neal.
Talent Show junior division begins at 1:30 p.m. followed by the senior division at 6:00 p.m.