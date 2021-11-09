The annual meeting of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society took place Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Old Courthouse Museum, Watseka.
Following refreshments, officers gave their annual reports. Deb LaFine-Rhoads gave the president's report, which included a month-by-month wrap-up of 2021 ICGS events. Ginny Lee was to report on last year's annual meeting, but that had been canceled due to the pandemic. Mary Tilstra read the membership report, and Janet McCullough Anderson gave the treasurer's report. Mary Buhr gave the a report on the past year's research requests, noting the amount of visitors, emails and phone calls the ICGS received and assisted with.
The report of the nominating committee was presented by Sue Ritzma. The nominees were Mary Buhr, recording secretary; Cheryl Gocken, corresponding secretary; Eileen Burns, treasurer; and Sandy Love, director. Motion was made to accept the slate as presented and accepted.
LaFine-Rhoads expressed her appreciation to Anderson and Lee.
The drawing for the wall hanging by Sharon Crow took place and the winner was Sandy Palumbo of Coronado, Calif. Two door prizes were drawn for with Nada Pfingsten receiving a one-year membership to Newspapers.com, and Mary Buhr receiving a membership to Fold3.com. Buhr already had a membership to this research site so she gave it to LaFine-Rhoads.
It was announced the ICGS will be closed Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving. The group will decorate a tree for the museum's Christmas Tree Lane.
The group discussed their plans for the Nov. 13 Soup-er Saturday drive-through in which four varieties of soup will be offered at the Red Barn. Serving begins at 4 p.m. and will continue until gone. Cost of the soup is donation.
The group's annual Volunteer Dinner will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15. The event will start at 4 p.m. and take place in the Victorian Room of the museum. Invitations will be sent out soon.
Proposed activities for 2022 were then presented. “Over the Miles with Mary” is proposed for January, a Ground Hog Burgers Cookout is planned for February, a “Unique Stories of Iroquois County” will be presneted in March, and it was proposed to have a program on Native Americans/Indians in Iroquois County in April. The popular One-on-One program will take place in May with a Founding Mothers program planned also. In June, it is planned to have a Founding Fathers program.
In July, the group will take part in the annual Fourth of July parade and set up a booth at the Iroquois County Fair. A cemetery walk at Prairie Dell Cemetery was suggested for Aug. 14, with another cemetery walk planned in Woodworth in September to coincide with St. Paul's Lutheran Church's anniversary celebration. Ham and beans will be served during Harvest Daze in October, which will also be Family History Month. The annual meeting will take place in November with a proposed program on the flag, and the group will participate in the Watseka Christmas parade. The group's volunteer dinner will take place in December.
As the 2022 programs were only proposed events, members were encouraged to offer ideas and suggestions.
It was announced a program on US Grant was set for the museum on Nov. 14, and Business After Hours was set to take place Dec. 1 at the museum. Some of the proposed changes to Harvest Daze 2022 were discussed and, again, members were encouraged to offer their suggestions.