The staff of the Old Courthouse Museum invite visitors to come see the many wonderful displays set up throughout the 100+-year-old building. And, some of the displays are perfect for the upcoming Veterans' Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Set up at the entryway of the museum is a collection of items used and/or received by Laura Sense. Laura was a Gold Star Mother who traveled to France to visit the grave of her son, William, who died in World War I. He is buried at Meuse-Argonne National Cemetery in France. John White, of Pekin, loaned many of these items to the museum just for this display.
William was born near Watseka to David and Laura Sense, and he worked here before being sent to France during the war. His parents are buried in Body Cemetery near Woodland.
The mission of Gold Star Mothers is to find strength in the fellowship of other Gold Star Mothers who strive to keep the memory of their sons and daughters alive by working to help veterans, those currently serving in the military, their families and our communities.
How did the Gold Star Mothers organization form? Here's a bit of history about this group: In 1917, when the US entered World War I, George Vaughn Seibold, 23, volunteered. He requested an assignment in aviation and he was sent to Canada to learn to fly British planes as the US had neither an air force nor planes. He was deployed to England and assigned to the British Royal Flying Corps, 148th Aero Squadron. He and his squadron left for combat duty in France and he corresponded with his family regularly. His mother, Grace Darling Seibold, began doing community service visiting servicemen in hospitals. The mail from George stopped … since all aviators were under British control and authority, the US could not help the Seibold family with information about their son.
Grace continued to visit hospitalized veterans in the Washington area as she clung to the hope her son may have been injured and returned to the US without identification. While working through her sorrow, she helped ease the pain of many servicemen who returned so war-damaged they could never return to normalcy.
On Oct. 11, 1918, George's wife, who lived in Chicago, received a box marked “Effects of deceased Officer 1st Lt. George Vaughn Seibold.” The Seibold family also received confirmation of George's death on Nov. 4 through a family member in Paris. On Sunday, Dec. 15, 1918, an obituary appeared in the Washington Star newspaper. It noted Lt. Seibold was killed in action and as a battling aviator he was cited for bravery in France. It was noted George Vaughn Seibold lost his life in an aerial fight on Aug. 26. His body was never identified.
Grace continued working in hospitals and offered friendship to other mothers who had lost their sons in the military. She organized a group of these mothers with the main purpose of not only comforting each other but giving care to veterans confined to government hospitals far from home. This organization was named after the Gold Star which families hung in their windows to honor their deceased veteran. After many years of planning, on June 4, 1928, 25 mothers met in Washington, DC, to establish the national organization known as American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.
During the 1942 national convention of the American Gold Star Mothers, membership was opened to all mothers who had lost a son or daughter in World War II and membership was opened again to mothers after the Korean Conflict.
For more information on the Gold Star Mothers group, visit www.goldstarmoms.com.
Also of special interest in recognition of Veterans' Day, while visiting the Old Courthouse Museum, be sure to check out the Wayne Hiles Military Room. The museum is located at 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, and is generally open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 815-432-2215. The museum is open as volunteers are available so it may be best to call ahead before visiting.