The source of leaking gasoline in Watseka March 1 has been contained and will not cause any issues for the public, according to local officials.
Emergency personnel were on scene at both the pond south of city hall on Brianna Drive and on Veterans Parkway at the Shell station about the issue.
Watseka Fire Chief Ken Baier said he was called Feb. 28 about the matter. “There was a slight smell coming from one of the storm sewers at RP Lumber. The workers themselves had contacted the city. Code (inspector Eric Brandt) had gone over there and he called me about it. Nobody else in the area had smelled anything and there was nothing else to be concerned about. So I said OK we’ll come by in the morning and check it out. In the meantime I got in contact with the sewer department. They have a few things that we could use if need be to check the sewer and also I wanted to get a hold of the sewer maps to see where everything drains to.
“We started out (March 1) at RP Lumber and immediately we could smell a petroleum based product of some kind in the storm sewer. From there we started working out way south following the storm sewers. We were picking up levels of gas within the storm sewers themselves. We ended up in the north parking lot of the Shell gas station. They have two storm drains there. Once we got to the west storm drain on the north side we were able to actually physically see product going in to the storm sewers. At that point we had duty to act. I made contacts that needed to take place.”
He said he called the city’s sewer department who came and helped plug off two of the drains and hopefully isolate it to that immediate area. He then called the NRC, which is a hotline that will then call any agency that has to do with hazmat situations.
Baier said he also contacted the HazMat MABAS Division 7. “They have an amount of resources that we don’t have, for example, buoys that we can place in the sewers to help mitigate the petroleum product from going any farther. Our biggest concern was it leaking to the rivers. We were able to trace it back to Fifth and Elm and from that point forward we weren’t able to trace it anymore. We were able to mitigate it from that point to the gas station so everything is secure in that aspect.
“Once the EPA arrived and the state fire marshal arrived I let them know where we were at and then they make further notifications,” he said.
The Department of Natural Resources will also become involved he said. The pond south of city hall on Brianna Drive has a sheen on it from the petroleum spill and there are some dead fish.
“That point forward it is the responsibility of the property owner, it’s called spiller pays. They are responsible for the cleanup and everything. The EPA and other agencies will make sure that takes place. At this time, the leak has been stopped, at least it’s been mitigated to the immediate area. It will not cause harm to anything else from this point forward.
“The Shell gas station will not be delivering any fuel for quite some time until they get their situation rectified. Nobody is really truly at fault. They had some work done a while back. They thought it was done and the leak had stopped, but the leak had not stopped. I think the leak had been taking place underground or in the immediate area of that tank, but the problem is now it found it’s own way and got into the sewer system.”
Baier emphasized, “There’s nothing that is going to affect any drinking water or any contamination in that aspect. The biggest issue with a petroleum product is that it stays on the surface.” He said the area presumed to be where the main spill was is not anywhere near the city’s wells.
“Obviously there will be samples taken from this point forward. The EPA will conduct due diligence to make sure that any contaminated soil from this point forward will get removed and taken care of properly. As for the ponds, I would probably recommend that people not fish or eat anything out of those ponds until we can clearly assert there is no contaminants in the ponds themselves,” Baier said.
He said there are programs available to business owners to assist with the cost of mitigation if they follow through with the EPA. “It’s just about getting things done right,” he said.
He said a lot of the leak didn’t get into the rest of the sewer system like it could have. “Once we saw we had an active leak we had to do something,” he said.
Baier said the city’s water department and public works department were “a huge help”. The EPA and State Fire Marshal will take care of things from this point forward.
Baier said the agencies will be back on scene March 2 and will continue mitigation.
He said the buoys that were placed into the sewers “do nothing but absorb petroleum products specifically. They are designed for that. If we get rain and there is any residual within the sewers the buoys will actually catch that excess as it makes its way through the storm system. That was another reason why we put those in there. We checked all the way to the main discharge coming up to the river and we had no product. So we were good there.”