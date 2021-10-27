With four street projects recently completed, the Watseka City Council opted to have engineering completed on several others to be ready whenever funding is available.
Recently completed road projects are Elm Street from Eighth to Fourth Street, Tenth Street from Mulberry Street to Porter Avenue, Ralph Street from Grant Street to Lincoln Avenue, and Mulberry Street from Fifth Street to Seventh Street.
The council approved 8-0 on Tuesday to allocate South Seventh Street from Locust Street to Mulberry Street at a cost of $96,500. That money will be paid from the capital equipment line item in the budget. Iroquois Paving Corporation will do the work.
The council also approved 8-0 a list of streets to be readied for improvements so that they can be done as money becomes available. That list includes Oak Street from 5th Street to 8th Street; Ash Street from 4th Street to 8th Street; Hickory Street from 5th Street to 8th Street; N. 6th Street from Walnut Street to Elm Street; N. 7th Street from Walnut Street to Hickory Street; Herron Court and Division Street; W. Mulberry Street from Brown Street to Park Avenue; Chicago Street from Newell Street to Iroquois Street; Market Street from Lafayette Street to W. Iroquois Street; Wabash Street from North Street to Jackson Street; Jefferson Avenue from Belmont Avenue to 5th Street; Grant Street from 10th Street to Ralph Street; 8th Street from Walnut Street to Locust Street; 3rd Street from Mulberry Street to Jefferson Avenue and Adams Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said at the Oct. 26 meeting that in the earlier committee meeting the list of roads had been discussed.
“I gave the list of ones we thought we’d like to see at least engineered,” he said. “Hopefully through the winter. We aren’t going to be able to do the whole list, but it’s a start.”
He said it is hoped that some of the projects will be done in 2022.
Earlier this year the council had adopted a gasoline tax, which aldermen said would go toward road projects. Cahoe noted that the funds from the gasoline tax, which was adopted at five cents per gallon in July, “is going toward nothing but for streets.”
Cahoe said the street work is being paid for also through motor fuel tax funds and Rebuild Illinois bond money.
He said the first four projects (Elm, Tenth, Mulberry and Ralph) totaled approximately $347,000, with most of it being paid from motor fuel tax funds.