Food from the Heart was started 11 years ago by the Watseka Ministerial Association.
The first year, 2009, 35 baskets were distributed at the Christmas season. Most of the items were donated.
The next year the number of baskets was increased to 100. Through the years, the budget has increased, thanks to to the generous donations of churches, individuals, business and organizations, making it possible for more than 400 backers. This is still done with the original purpose of serving neighbors in need throughout Iroquois County–therefore, Food from the Heart.