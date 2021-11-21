Watseka Elks Lodge #1791 hosted its “Boobie Bingo” (also known as “Bingo for Cancer Fighters”) recently at the lodge. Doors opened at 6 p.m. so people could purchase their game packs and register for a variety of door prizes. Games were set to start at 7 p.m., but with 20 minutes to go, the place was almost at standing room only.
Cheryle Laurent, a member of Elks Lodge #1791 and coordinator of the event, was very pleased with this year’s turn-out. She said, “We were truly blessed and raised $9,150.” She noted response to the 10th annual event was “unreal” and they are already looking forward to next year’s event.
Laurent wanted to acknowledge and give appreciation to the volunteers who helped make the night such a success: Jill Tarro, Scott Kingdon (who called the numbers), Kat Thiele, Linda Hasbargen, Brian Hasbargen, Leslie Myers, Sarah Kingdon, Cookie Swigart, Stephanie Nolan, Amy Reetz, Kim Gocker, Marilyn Conger, Marsha Knauth, and Robert and Vicky Gray. Special thanks went to Julie Dewitt, Kevin Coughenour and Beth Dewitt.
Several door prizes were awarded, along with those who won Bingo games.
Elks Lodge #1791 uses the funds raised through this event to give to Iroquois County families who are battling the effects of someone having cancer. Over the 10 years of the event, more than $48,000 has been raised and more than 70 families have received assistance.
Even though the Elks’ bingo is over, donations earmarked especially for this project are accepted all year long. The funds the Elks collect remain in Iroquois County – they are shared with local families who have been affected by cancer. Donations can be sent to: Elks “Boobie Bingo,” Elks Lodge #1791, 111 North Third, Watseka, IL 60970.