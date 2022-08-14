The Danforth Volunteer Fire Department conducted a community event Aug. 13.
The band Anthem performed for a crowd that gathered at the fire house. The band played a variety of ‘80s classic rock songs for the crowd.
The Danforth Volunteer Fire Department conducted a community event Aug. 13.
The band Anthem performed for a crowd that gathered at the fire house. The band played a variety of ‘80s classic rock songs for the crowd.
There were several activities throughout the day, including a food truck from Varelo’s Tacos, pork burgers from the Danforth American Legion, cookies by the Iroquois West Class of 2025, a bounce house provided by the Danforth Blue Ribbon 4-H Club, popcorn by Prairieview Lutheran Home and a 50/50 raffle that benefits Danforth Fire Department.
