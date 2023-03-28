Redeker

Photo contributed

Karrie Redeker, Hall of Fame basketball coach and Crescent-Iroquois graduate, stands with Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Redeker’s mother, Martha, at the March 15 Women’s History Month luncheon in Springfield.

A Crescent-Iroquois High School graduate was recently honored by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza at a Women’s History Month luncheon in Springfield.

Karrie Redeker, a 1988 C-I graduate and Hall of Fame basketball coach, was honored March 15.

