A Crescent-Iroquois High School graduate was recently honored by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza at a Women’s History Month luncheon in Springfield.
Karrie Redeker, a 1988 C-I graduate and Hall of Fame basketball coach, was honored March 15.
Mendoza spoke about Redeker at the luncheon.
“Karrie Redeker is a Hall of Fame basketball coach who has roamed the sidelines for 24 years. She recently finished her 10th season as the head coach for the storied Illinois Central College women’s basketball program in East Peoria, having led the Cougars to five NJCAA National Tournament appearances in the last eight years. She has also had coaching stops at Parkland College and Tolono Unity High School and has a combined overall record of 582-171 in her career. She is one of only 17 people (female or male) who have been inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame as both a coach (2022) and a player (2003) in the IBCA’s 50-year history,” said Mendoza.
“In her 16 years as a junior college coach, she has coached 12 All-Americans and moved a total of 46 players on to four-year schools. In her 10 years at Illinois Central, 92 percent of players who attended ICC for two years have earned their associate degree and continued their education at a four-year college. In addition to excelling on the court, the Cougars work hard in the classroom as evidenced by the numerous Academic All-Conference & All-American award recipients. Redeker’s teams are also known for their work in the Peoria-area community, having earned the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2017.
“Redeker played collegiately at SIU-Carbondale from 1988-92 and earned her master’s degree in educational administration from EIU in 2007. Prior to full-time coaching, she was an elementary teacher for 19 years in the Casey-Westfield and Tolono Unity districts. In addition to being Sports Information duties at ICC, she serves on the IBCA Board of Directors, Illinois Cancer Care Foundation Board, is the Vice President of the NJCAA DII Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association, and is the Region 24 women’s basketball chair. Karrie graduated from Crescent-Iroquois High School in 1988 and is the daughter of Kenny and Martha Redeker in rural Crescent City.”
Redeker was honored to be recognized and said via email that she still comes back to Iroquois County to visit her parents. Her mother was present at the luncheon March 15.
“When I was notified about the award, it was a surprise as I didn’t know it even existed but was humbled to be nominated and then really enjoyed meeting Comptroller Mendoza and the other nominees,” Redeker said via email.
She said her mother “was very excited to come along and definitely enjoyed the experience and learning about the other ladies’ contributions. My dad would’ve also attended but he had an important appointment so was unable to attend.”
When asked about receiving the award, Redeker said, “I’m very thankful to my parents for their support while growing up and in my playing, teaching, and coaching endeavors. Through sports I was lucky to have many people invest in me — especially coaches Hanns Meyer (high school coach at Crescent-Iroquois) and Cindy Scott (college coach at SIU-Carbondale). The work ethic my parents taught me along with the ‘bet on yourself’ mindset that I learned through athletics has been something I’ve tried to pay forward to the young people with whom I’ve worked with over the years.”
Redeker said the award reads “Your personal & professional accomplishments have made you one of the Illinois State Comptroller’s distinguished Women’s History Month honorees. Your commitment and dedication to your work have earned you both respect and success, and have created tangible, meaningful contributions to your community. Your devotion to the development of opportunities and growth for future generations makes you a shining example for all to emulate.”
Also honored March 15 were Brenda Elder, economic development director of Shelby County; Jackie Joyner-Kersee (unable to attend), Olympic legend and philanthropist and founder and CEO of Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation; Jan Williams, founder of The James Project, Springfield; and Julie Moore Wolfe, Decatur mayor.