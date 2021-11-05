The village board of Crescent City met Monday, Nov. 1, at city hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:04 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Cathy Christensen, village clerk, took roll call with the following responding: Kim Rabe, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott and Jim Sorensen. Also present were Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer, and Carolyn Rapp, village treasurer.
The report from ERH Enterprises was read by Christensen. All required samples had been collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submitted, equipment had been serviced, a JULIE request had been responded to, following repairs the No. 1 high service pump had been installed, a water main break on Wall Street had been repaired, and fire hydrants on Union/Church streets and Main/Church streets had been replaced.
Johnson reported all the Christmas decorations have been received. He said he had locked the bathrooms at the park but he will check to see if there are any reservations before winterizing them. He and Rapp discussed some of the letters UMI had sent in regards to being undeliverable because of the addresses. Residents are required to respond to letters in regards to having the new water meters installed.
Minutes of the October meeting were read, then approved.
Rapp presented copies of the village and community center treasurer's reports. Both reports were approved after being discussed.
Residents should be aware the dump is still open on Saturday mornings, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. This will give residents a way to get rid of the fall leaves and branches. The dump will remain open as long as the weather is feasible; once the dump is closed for the season, the only way to get into the dump will be to contact a village employee or trustee.
Christensen announced the census report for 2020 put Crescent City's population at 520. She also announced she is able to register voters anywhere in the state and she can help voters transfer their information when they move.
The Annual Tax Levy Ordinance was discussed and changes made. Once it was set, Levy Ordinance 2021-01-11 was approved with a “yes” vote from each trustee.
The board discussed residences and businesses which have water service but don't have a water meter. It was voted all residences and businesses need to have a meter so property owners will be notified.
Santa's visit was discussed and it was noted Kim Rabe will check with the public health department to get advice on whether or not to have this event.
Bills were presented and approved for payment.
Motion to adjourn came at 8:55 p.m. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in city hall.