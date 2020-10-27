A community in mourning gathered at the Watseka High School track on Monday evening to pay respects to Bryce Denoyer, a student and athlete who died earlier this year from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A civics class project led by Watseka students Clarissa Kohl and Conner Bell was organized to take place on Oct. 26 in Bryce's honor with the help of the Student Council. Students and community members alike gathered on the track with notes attached to red balloons to send into the sky in remembrance of the fallen youth.
Amy Bandur, the civics teacher at Watseka High School, spoke at the event.
"Last year, WCHS made a promise to everybody that Bryce would not be forgotten," she said. "I know, it has taken a while to do our first step but we just wanted to make sure that we keep our promise. This is going to be the first of many things to come."
Bandur went on to say in an interview that she was glad the event could be organized and it was nice to be together in remembrance of Bryce.
"The kids just don't want anyone to forget Bryce, so we are just doing things to remember him by," she said. "Plus, it's just nice to be able to all get together, because in the school we are social distancing and not really allowed to get too close. So, it's just nice. Hopefully, everyone enjoyed getting together for him and uniting as a community."
Masks and bumper stickers were also sold at the event which will be used to start a scholarship in Bryce's name by his mother, Daniell.