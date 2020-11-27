Students at Clifton Central High School recently performed their fall play. Although the performance could not be viewed in person, a recorded production was put together and posted on YouTube for viewers to enjoy.
The play was called "The Internet is a Distract ~ OH LOOK A KITTEN!" and follows the story of a student named Micah who only has 45 minutes to finish her paper on The Great Gatsby. She just needs to check a few facts on the internet first. Unfortunately, the web is a nefariously wacky place where boxing cats, Russian spies, and competitive streaming services threaten to take over Micah's schoolwork, or worse. Will she finish her paper and escape with her life before the school bell rings?
The cast was made up of 11 students and the show's director, Deborah Emling, said they worked extremely hard to put the play together.
"We had virtual auditions on September 2 and started rehearsals on September 10 approximately three days a week with show dates on October 24 and 25," said Emling.
The production faced several setbacks due to COVID-19 including having to postpone the show from their originally planned dates. The show also had to be recorded online instead of performed in person.
"We did five rehearsals in Zoom before recording the show on Zoom on Saturday, November 21," said Emling. "We sent out the link to our recorded show on November 24 and the show can be viewed for free on Youtube."
Although it was not ideal, Emling said the cast took the adjustments they needed to make in stride.
"It was challenging when we did move to remote because of the difference in how to interact on camera and figuring out what looked best for sets, background, costume changes, and poor internet connections. But, the cast persevered, were flexible, and overcame challenges with maturity and professionalism."
The group is also accepting donations to help offset any cost they accrued during production. The play can currently be viewed by following the link: youtube.com/watch?v=QPR4ecckMd8&feature=youtu.be.