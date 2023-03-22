Recently, the third grade students of Angela Rayman at Crescent City Grade School created habitat/ecosystem dioramas as an assignment.
The students are happy to share some of what they learned in this assignment:
Ava Grabow created a Tropical Rainforest. There are a lot of tropical rainforests. Several kinds of animals live there: poisonous dart frogs, turtles, sloths, gorillas and jaguars. There are also 200,000 types of plants, such as rubber trees, nut trees, peace lilies, orchids and venus fly traps. Average temperature in a rainforest is 70-90 degrees F.
Ms. Grabow chose the tropical rainforest as her project because she is interested in the animals which live there. Her favorite animal is the turtle. She feels rainforests are beautiful with waterfalls and she loves to watch nature. She would love to visit the tropical rainforest.
Eli Stanley’s project was on the Coral Reefs, which are found in tropical destinations. The animals in coral reefs include various sponges, oysters, clams, sea stars, sea urchins and many species of fish. Plants include algae and sea grass, and the temperature is 73-84 degrees F. He chose the coral reefs because it is interesting to him. The rain forest of the coral reefs cover less than 1% of the ocean. Corals are, in fact, animals, not plants. Coral reefs are the largest structure on earth.
The Atlantic Ocean was researched by Henry Schunke. The Atlantic Ocean is located near southern North America. Fish and sharks can be found here. Plans which can be found here include moss and seaweed. The Atlantic Ocean has a hot and wet climate. Henry chose the Atlantic Ocean because it looked cool. The Atlantic Ocean covers 20% of the world’s surface. It is incredibly deep. Its name comes from Greek mythology.
Henry Bull chose to report on the Wetlands. He chose a wetlands fresh water swamp as his ecocystem because he likes alligators and how it (wetlands) looks. There are different kinds of wetlands, such as fresh water, salt water, marshes and bogs. The wetlands are important to the earth because they filter water, help with erosion control and flood control, and it provides habitats to many species.
Henry Bull noted wetlands are found in every continent except Antarctica. The average temperature of a fresh water swamp is 76-degrees in summer, with an average temp of 30-degrees in winter. The climate is semi-tropical. There are many different plants and animals in the wetlands. The animals include the American alligator, black swamp snake, snapping turtle, whitetail deer and largemouth bass. Plants include water lilies, cattails, royal fern and bulrush.
Jocelyn Carpenter reported on an Urban habitat/ecosystem, which can be found in Europe, India, Japan, eastern China, South America and the US. Animals you will find there include rats, mice, piegons, cockroaches and raccoons. Plants in an urban ecosystem include chicory, yarrow and milkweed. The temperature of this ecosystem is usually warmer than other ecosystems that surround them.
Ms. Carpenter chose an urban ecosystem because it seemed like fun and she wanted to learn more about it. She reported urban ecosystems rely on large subsidies of imported water, nutrients, food and other natural resources. The urban ecosystem, compared to other ecosystems, has much more population. Some of the animals in this ecosystem are squirrels, raccoons and rodents. You will find lots of buildings, cars and people in this environment.
Kaleb Hendershot’s diorama was on the jungle. The jungle is located in many different places around the world. It is mainly in northern South America, Central America, western Africa and southeast Asia. The jungle is home to over 427 mammals and 200,000 species of plants. The animals he included in his diorama were gorillas, monkeys, snakes, lizards, jaguars and frogs. Some of the most beautiful and interesting plants can be found in the jungle. The different plants provide food and shelter for the animals that live there.
Hendershot listed some examples of plants found in the jungle: vines, banana trees, cocoa trees, palm trees and even some poisonous flowers. The jungle has a warm humid climate and it rains nearly everyday. The average temp is 68-77 degrees, and the average rainfall is 80-400 inches. He chose to report on the jungle because he thinks the jungle is cool and he likes that a lot of animals live there. He would love to be able to see all the different animals in person one day and the jungle is a place he would love to go on vacation.
The Pacific Ocean was the topic of research for Elizabeth Cahoe. Millions of animals can be found in the Pacific Ocean and some of them are killer whale, humpback whale, sea turtle, octopus, sharks, dolphins, starfish, crabs, lobsters, stingrays, walrus and sea otter. Plants include phytoplankton, red algae, kelp, sea grass and sargassum. The temperure is generally 72-80 degrees F. She chose this project because it sounded really easy and fun to make.
Cahoe noted the Pacific Ocean is the biggest ocean on earth. It lays between the continents of Asia and Australia. It is west of North America and east of South America. There are sandy beaches along the coasts.
Forrest Larsen gave his report on the forest. Some of the animals found in his ecosystem are squirrels, raccoons, deer and bear. Plants include different fungus and trees.