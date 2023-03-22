Third graders

Photo by Kim Rabe

Shown are the third grade students at Crescent City Grade School with their habitat/ecosystem dioramas. Kneeling in the front is Forrest Larsen, and in the back row are (left to right): Angela Rayman, teacher; Henry Schunke, Eli Stanley, Henry Bull, Kaleb Hendershot, Jocelyn Carpenter, Ava Grabow and Elizabeth Cahoe.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

Recently, the third grade students of Angela Rayman at Crescent City Grade School created habitat/ecosystem dioramas as an assignment.

The students are happy to share some of what they learned in this assignment:

