BLOOMINGTON, IL (03/16/2022) — Illinois Wesleyan University’s Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year consisted of 734 students from 28 states and 17 countries.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.
The following area students made the list:
- Katie Weston of Rossville, IL, a junior majoring in Acting.
- Violet McCool of Potomac, IL, a first-year majoring in English — Writing.
