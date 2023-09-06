The memory of a lifelong car enthusiast from Iroquois County was recently honored at the National Sweetcorn Festival Car Show.
Ronald “Squeek” Long had an award presented in his memory Saturday at the National Sweetcorn Festival Car Show.
Long, who passed away Sept. 26, 2022, was a mainstay at the car show for many years.
Long’s children recently spoke with the Times-Republic about their father and his love of cars and how the award came about.
Tammy Barragree said her father always went by “Squeek.”
Barragree said her father grew up in Hoopeston before later moving to Watseka and was a mainstay at the festival’s car show throughout the years. He also has many family members and friends in the Hoopeston community.
“The Hoopeston car show was always a huge attraction for him and a must to attend,” she said.
Since the show was so important to their father and it took place around the same time as his birthday, Sept. 11, Barragree and her brother, Nicolas Long, decided to bring their father’s car to the show this year.
Barragree said the Reed family, who presents the car show at the festival and were friends of Squeek, asked to present a special award in honor of Long’s memory and asked that Barragree and Long pick the winner at the show.
She said the idea snowballed from there and soon enough they were inviting all of their family members to attend the show and spend the day together as a memorial for Squeek.
“He would have loved that,” Barragree said of her father.
Barragree talked about how her father got interested in cars and car shows from an early age.
Growing up in Hoopeston, Barragree said Squeek was the youngest of eight kids and he and his brothers were well-known in the community.
“Everyone knew the Long boys,” she said. “I think they raised a lot of Cain with their cars.”
Squeek had polio as a child, Barragree said, and it left one of his legs shorter than the other and left him with a limp. His father played a big role in developing his love of cars.
“Because of that, sports was never really his thing,” she said. “I know his dad loved cars and had many hot rods. I think his dad played a large role in that.”
Barragree said “Squeek” and his brothers owned a wide-variety of cars over the years.
“I think they owned most every car out there and probably wrecked half of them,” she said.
Barragree said her father would consistently buy and sell cars throughout his life.
“I joked that he would buy and sell cars like he was in the business,” she said. “And not just like show cars and muscle cars. All cars. Any cars. He would drop me off at church camp and he’d show up at the end of the week and I wouldn’t know what vehicle he would come back in.”
Squeek belonged to several car clubs and loved attending car shows and cruises and helped organize and present many shows over the years.
Barragree said she helped her father organize several car shows in Sheldon and Milford.
Asked if her father had a favorite car, Barragree said she believes her father considered himself a Corvette guy from the very beginning.
“He had a love for Corvettes growing up,” she said. “There was a sign on our driveway that said ‘Corvette Drive.’ He owned many Corvettes. Too many for me to tell you.”
Barragree said her father owned one final Corvette at the time of his passing.
“He had one last Corvette when he died,” she said. “That was always what he said through the years: he wasn’t going to die without having a Corvette.”
Barragree said her father also had two other cars that were staples of his: a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 and a 1969 Rambler Scrambler.
She said the Rambler Scrambler was her father and brother’s pride and joy and is all original and very rare.
Barragree said her brother saw it in a garage and they brought it home.
“I thought it looked like a clown car. I was not impressed,” she said. “Evidently they know more than I do because that is a gem.”
Nick Long said they got the Mustang in 1996 and it had really low miles and was original.
“It was always just something that he and I enjoyed together and went to shows like this quite often,” he said.
Long said they picked up the Rambler Scrambler in the mid-2000’s with 12,000 original miles on it when they got it.
He said he and his father would swap out the cars with each other and take them to different shows over the summers.
Long said he started going to shows at early age with his father, probably around age 7 or 8.
He said they’d usually go to shows, sometimes two, on Saturdays and it was always a bonus when there was a flea market and rides at the shows.
“Early on, I was learning some of the tricks of the trade like cleaning and wiping and prepping,” he said.
“And etiquette,” Barragree added.
“Yeah, how to keep your buckles away and how to open a door without touching it,” Long said.
Barragree said her father also took her to shows at a young age.
“I was one and standing in the back of a Roadrunner flashing the peace sign,” she said.
Long said his father loved taking part in the car show circuit.
“It was his second family out here,” he said.
Barragree and Long agreed that the thing their father loved the most about car shows was the people.
Asked about any memories that really stood out from their time visiting car shows with their father, Long said his was just hearing the stories his father would share with old friends at car shows.
Barragree said her father always tried to be the first one at a car show so he could get the best parking. He was also often the last one to leave unless it was raining. She said he loved sitting in the shade at a car show and sharing stories with his friend. Squeek also liked to watch car show auctions when he wasn’t able to attend car shows in person.
Barragree recalled that when her father was in hospice, cars from a car show in Watseka at the time drove by his house for him to enjoy.
She said the people he met and talked with at car shows were his family.
“The car show world was his world,” Barragree said. “They were his family.”
Dianna Reed, who organized Saturday’s car show along with her husband Jason, said Squeek always loved to sit and talk with people at car show.
“He always would sit talk to anybody and everybody,” she said.
Reed said her husband, Jason, shared his favorite memory of Squeek at the start of Saturday’s car show.
She said Jason recalled a show in Sheldon when Squeek stomped his pop can out and picked up and put it upside down in Jason’s shirt pocket and just started dripping down his shirt.
“And he’s just looking at Jason going ‘I’m a senior citizen, don’t beat me!’” she said.
Reed said she had so many fun memories of Squeek because they had done so many shows together.
“He’s family,” she said. “A lot of our car show guys, they all become family. Squeek was just one of the special ones and I looked forward to seeing him when he got here. And we really miss him.”
Barragree said around the time of his funeral visitation there was a car show in Watseka for Harvest Daze and car club members came to the visitation and when that was all over, Squeek’s three cars were at the head of the procession followed by all of the other show cars as they cruised down to Legion Park where they had a meal.
During Saturday’s National Sweetcorn Festival Car Show, Barragree and Long were asked to present the award during the show.
“This was a passion of his,” Long said. “It was his weekend family three months of the year. It was a passion that he passed on to us. It just meant so much to all of us.”
Long thanked the Reed family for presenting the award in Squeek’s honor.
The family presented the award to Austin Crawford and his 1970 Dart.
Long said Crawford was a friend of Squeek’s who is battling MSA (Multiple System Atrophy).
Jason Reed told the crowd about Crawford’s fight with MSA.
“Austin is my neighbor, so I get to watch him fight this every day of his life,” he said. “And I’ll tell you what, for somebody that’s fighting a disease he wakes up each morning with a smile on his face, takes his dogs out, talks to my little granddaughter when she comes by, he makes every car show that he can with that Dart to spread the word of what he’s doing. He keeps telling me it’s going to be the last one, but we keep calling him and he keeps coming out.”
Crawford spoke with the Times-Republic about receiving the award.
“I have a terminal disease and him and I talked last year right before he passed away about going on hospice and that it wasn’t a death sentence it was just to help us,” he said. “And he talked to his family and he went into hospice. He said it was okay. He was a very good person. He was always talking about cars.”