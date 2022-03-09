Jane Daniels, the math and science teacher for Crescent City Grade School junior high students, has been named the recipient of a $500 Empowering Education grant from the Eastern Illini Electric Co-operative. EIEC offers the grant as a way of helping teachers find resources for hands-on learning activities and as a way to support communities in Illinois.
Daniels intends to use the funds to purchase snap project circuit kits. These projects provide a way “for our students to reach our goals to solve problems through critical thinking and research.” Daniels said, “Now, thanks to Eastern Illinois Electric Cooperative, we can plan to model projects that work on solid engineering and electronic science.”
Daniels has been at CCGS three years and currently serves as the class sponsor for the eighth graders. In explaining her unique teaching tools, she said, “My classroom uses different forms of presentations technology. For interactive presentations we use Mentimeter, Nearpod and live power point presentations. For presentations, students are encouraged to use Google doc, slides and quizzes. Students can create powtoons that are uniquely engaging and are set to music.”
Daniels grew up the middle of five children born in Seattle to Mr. and Mrs. Marvin E. Clobes. She moved to Champaign in 1988, four years after marrying Ben S. Daniels of Watseka. The couple makes their home on a hobby farm in Potomac. She received a BS in Elementary Education from Millikin University in 2017. As to being an educator, she said, “I have enjoyed working with kids ages 5-13 for 25 years. Teaching was a nice fit to combine my love for lifetime learning with my love of working with kids.”
“I am thankful for my co-workers here at Crescent City Grade School and the families that make up this community,” Daniels said. “These families and co-workers have offered encouragement and advice and I continue my journey as a lifelong learner and educator.” She expressed special thanks to Rod Grimsley, interim superintendent of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249, for sending the grant application to her, and to principal James DeMay for his support and approval. She also shared appreciation to Sarah Dexter for sharing her experience with snap circuit.