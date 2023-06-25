Local amateur radio operators participated in the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day in Watseka June 24.
Troy Simpson, a member of the local organization, said, “The Amateur Radio Relay League each year does a field day, which is a chance to set up for emergency communications. There are stations literally across the country setting up portable antennas, or in our case we are operating up from our club site, and just trying to get on air and see that we can make these communications in a timely fashion.
“We operate off emergency power, so it can be a generator, it could be batteries, it could be solar. The goal is to try to contact as many different stations across the country as you possibly can within a 24 hour time period.
“This is our 15th year we’ve been doing it right here. Iroquois County Amateur Radio Club has been around since 1962. They try to get out and promote amateur radio as a form of communication when all else fails.
“As you know we’ve recently had some issues with cell phone coverage and cell towers being down,” Simpson said. “This is not affected by that. We just simply need a wire, a radio and a power source and we can contact pretty much globally.”
Club member Scott Anderson said, “The power source doesn’t have to be reliant on the grid. It can be set up as solar. It can be set up by generators. It could be set up by just about any source that provides power….battery.”
Simpson said this year the group is operating at the Iroquois County Youth Center, a site they have operated from before. They also have operated from Trinity Church and Glenn Raymond School.
“It’s a chance for us to get together and see what our capabilities are. If the time comes that we need to do it like in the floods in ’08, we’re able to step in and provide communications,” Simpson said.
The group meets at the youth center the fourth Thursday of every month. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m.
“We welcome anyone to come and see what it’s all about,” he said. “A lot of times we’ll have a demonstration or we’ll have a program that’s amateur radio related, and get a chance to get on air.”
Anderson said the group also has the ability to help a person licensed as ham radio operators. “They can actually take the tests here on site,” he said. “They are members of the club, they are part of the group that is certified. To get your ham radio license, there are three different levels. You can start out at the very basic and get on the air and communicate. You can step up one more level or you can go all the way to the top level and communicate through all the spectrums that you can communicate on. That can all be done here in house.
“You can get into ham radio, and it’s going to cost you something, but you can invest small dollars or you can invest really, really big dollars. It depends on what you want to do,” he said.
Simpson, a junior high science teacher, said, “We have an amateur radio station and we are in the process of getting it re-set up now that we are in our new location at the junior high/high school. We’re going to get the antenna set up. We had one for several years at Glenn Raymond and we’re keeping our old call sign W9GRS as a throwback and we’ll be back on air this year. Even our students have an opportunity to get on air.”
Anderson said, too, Skywarn is another big part of amateur radio community, “which are the groups of individuals that are specially trained in storm spotting. We’ll go out as different watches and warnings come in, proliferate the county using the radio communications and the training, have the ability to communicate back to different individuals in base situations or even with the EMA (emergency management agency) office to relay severe weather information for notification, siren notification. So it’s another very big portion of what is the amateur radio community.”