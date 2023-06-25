Local amateur radio operators participated in the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day in Watseka June 24.

Troy Simpson, a member of the local organization, said, “The Amateur Radio Relay League each year does a field day, which is a chance to set up for emergency communications. There are stations literally across the country setting up portable antennas, or in our case we are operating up from our club site, and just trying to get on air and see that we can make these communications in a timely fashion.

