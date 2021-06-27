The Iroquois County Amateur Radio Club was busy over the weekend.
The group, which has been active since the mid-1960s, does amateur radio emergency communication assistance for Iroquois County and also does weather spotting.
The group conducted an annual field day on Saturday and then has provided weather spotting during the past few days’ stormy conditions.
Public Information Officers Mike Johnson said the field day is conducted each year to promote amateur radio and show how they can help the community and work in emergencies.
The group had four stations going at the Iroquois County Youth Center. The public was invited to attend and observe how the group operates.
“We have a sister station that was at Glenn Raymond (School), and is now moving to the high school,” Johnson said. “We also have a club here at the Iroquois County Youth Center.”
“We work alongside the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency,” he said, noting that they also could provide alternate communications for Iroquois County 911 if that was ever necessary.
The field day was June 26, and was not just an Iroquois County event, but was conducted around the world.
“All across the country and all around the world they are doing amateur radio today,” he said. “It’s not a contest, but they do have points for different things. For every contact you get so many points. For every type of radio you use, every mode - we use analog, digital and computer.”
In fact, a reporter showing up to the event gains the group points, as does the presence of an elected official and other participants.
It just so happens that this weekend has been stormy, and the group also had members out weather spotting.
They had someone in the Danforth area June 25 when the tornado touched down there. The National Weather Service has since said that tornado, which EMA Coordinator Eric Ceci, did some damage to a farm building and another building, was an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 95 mph.
Johnson said, “We had weather spotters out, reporting to another amateur radio operating, who runs a net who talks directly with the National Weather Service. That happens all around the country.
“We’re in contact with Eric (Ceci), the National Weather Service, our weather spotters - we know where they are at and they know what to look for.”
Because of the weather, the group had to change their location for the Saturday field day. While they couldn’t have the event in 2020 because of COVID-19, they had conducted it at Trinity Church for the previous three years.
“It’s a great location. In the grassy area we can put up our antennas and it’s away from people. It’s safe.
We’re really big on safety,” he said.
“We want to be able to set up and run either battery power, generator power, solar power, whatever we can.”
While some of the group was inside the youth center taking part in then field day, others were outside the building in the parking lot to demonstrate what an emergency setup would look like.”
Group members Troy Simpson and Mike Marcier were outside with that equipment. Simpson said the emergency equipment can be set up in 10 minutes.
“We can talk all over the world,” Johnson said. “We can send emails over the radio, we can send texts, we can send photographs. So if the cell service goes down and we don’t have any electricity we can still be doing all that stuff.”
Johnson said, too, that the group had made contacts with a number of other people around the country. “We’re making contact today, on the east coast, Texas, and all around the country.”
The group can be found on social media and its website, icarcil.org.
Those who want to be involved in the organization can visit those sites or talk to Johnson at the youth center.
“We have a youth station here. We have radios set up all the time. Kids are on with supervision,” he said.
To get started, a person has to have a license, which can be obtained by passing a 35-question test. “You don’t have to have a bunch of money right now. You can start with a $25 radio after you get your radio and do fantastic stuff. You can do anything from local communication to contacting the International Space Station.”
There are three levels of proficiency, starting with technician, which is basic. Technicians can do local communications. The other two are general and extra, which people can use for HF frequencies. “That’s where you can get around the country and bounce off the atmosphere to the other side of the world.,” he said. “To get your license, you can do it all within three months and then you can be on the air and doing stuff. With the technician license you can contact the International Space Station.
“You can spend as little money as you want or as much as you want,” he said.
Marcier noted there is a part of amateur radio that is important. “It’s community protection and service,” he said. “Working with emergency management services and agencies like that to support their communications to other areas.”
Ceci said the group is very helpful and the exercises they do help prepare them for an emergency should one arise.
Johnson said one member went to Puerto Rico when the hurricane devastated the island a couple of years ago.
“The main issue why they couldn’t get assets into Puerto Rico was because they couldn’t talk to anyone on the island, until they got a bunch of hams,” Ceci said.