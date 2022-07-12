The Iroquois County Fair Queen Pageant will be hosting the second Little Miss Pageant at the Iroquois County Fair, according to information from the pageant committee.
The pageant will be in conjunction with the Miss Pageant at 7 p.m. July 19. There are 15 little girls from Iroquois County who will be vying for the title of Little Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen currently held by Helena Cluver of Watseka, the daughter of Kyle and Brittany Cluver.
The public is invited to attend the Iroquois County Fair Queen Pageant where a new Miss and Little Miss will be named. The 15 contestants are: Ryenn Redeker, Paisley Vance, Elle Heeren, Lani Merrill-Kohl, Arianna Ulitzsch, Dayva Henrichs, Charlie Allen, Riley Summers, Emma Nolan, Isabella Gretencord, Viola Clemmons, Kennedy Newman, Ennison Whybrew, Ailani Zavala, and Sofia Lowery.