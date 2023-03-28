Iroquois West students will present the spring play March 31 to April 2.
Iroquois West students will present the spring play March 31 to April 2.
Director Pat Ward is working with the students to present “Little Mermaid, Jr.”. It will be in the Iroquois West High School gym.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets will be available at the door.
“We have been rehearsing for about six weeks,” she said. “They’ve been doing really well.”
There are 37 students in the production this year, including some younger ones. “I just absolutely love working with them,” Ward said.
The performances are just an hour each day, she said. “So if people want to bring their smaller kids, they’ll be able to sit there. We will have an intermission in the middle so if the little kids want to get up and get moving, they can.”
Ward said there will be photo opportunities with the cast members.
There have been several people who have helped, she said. “We’ve had some wonderful, wonderful mothers help. I don’t know what I would have done without them,” she said.
Art teacher Nora McCabe helped with the background painting and other areas. Ward’s granddaughter Jordyn also helped with choreography and other areas of the production.
The cast includes:
Ariel — Kairi Rossi
Prince Eric — Pierce Luberts
Grimsby — Wes Connor
King Triton — Riley Martinez
Sea Horse — Reed Goldenstein
Sebastian — Rachael Dexter
Atina — Micah Smith
Allana — Peyton Howe
Aquata — Aubrey Chandler
Arista — Cameron Gregar
Andrina — Karleigh Perzee
Adella — Claire Shumacher
Scuttle — Paige Miller
Ursula — Alyssa Clark
Flotsam — Kenzie Keller
Jetsam — Addison Dietz
Chef Louise — Julissa Arechiga
Charlotta — Aley Vaske
Ensemble — Lucas Johnson, Nate Chandler, Harper Leydens, Brylee Dietz, Bailey McIntyre, Delande Nichols, Ayla Nichols, Samantha Smith, Shelby Chamness, Adley Salinas, Brianna Kirchner, Sydney Haase, Lily Cheney, Molly Cheney, Cortney Mathews, Jalissa Medina, Emily Vega and Melody Vice.
