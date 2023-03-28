Cast

Cast members for the Iroquois West production of “Little Mermaid, Jr.” include: back row, left to right: Brianna Kirchner, Shelby Chamness, Samantha Smith, Cortney Mathews, Aley Vaske, Brylee Dietz; front row, left to right: Sydney Haase, Ayla Nichols, Harper Leydens, Reed Goldenstein, Bailey McIntyre and Nate Chandler.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Iroquois West students will present the spring play March 31 to April 2.

Director Pat Ward is working with the students to present “Little Mermaid, Jr.”. It will be in the Iroquois West High School gym.

