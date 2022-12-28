SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday. Under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA’s Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.

“During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses,” said Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta. “This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current.”

Trending Food Videos