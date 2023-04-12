American Legion Post 23 recently honored members for continuous membership.
Commander Lyle Kofoot presented the two members present at the meeting April 10 with their certificates. They were Dr. Albert Day and Richard Reynolds. Day was presented with his 60-year certificate. Reynolds was presented with his 50-year certificate.
Other members who were not able to attend but were honored were: Craig Bruniga, 50 years; Dale A. Pool, 60 years; Richard H. Stein, 50 years; Wendell Garrelts, 50 years; Lawrence E. Farrar, 75 years; William F. Oberloh, 70 years.
The Certificate of Continuous Membership is “issued in grateful appreciation for faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of The American Legion”, reads the certificate.
“And be it further known that such record of consistent loyalty to The American Legion merits the honor of being cited as an outstanding contributor to programs of The American Legion.
The certificate is signed by the National Commander Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola and National Adjutant Daniel S. Wheeler as well as Post Commander Lyle Kofoot.