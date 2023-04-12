Two

American Legion Post 23 recently honored members for continuous membership.

Commander Lyle Kofoot presented the two members present at the meeting April 10 with their certificates. They were Dr. Albert Day and Richard Reynolds. Day was presented with his 60-year certificate. Reynolds was presented with his 50-year certificate.