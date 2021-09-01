Legion Park in Watseka was busy this past weekend as people flocked to the area for the Watseka Family Festival.
Though the weather was warm, it didn’t stop people from participating in the activities. Committee members said the booking agent for the entertainment acts estimated that attendance on Saturday night in the ball field area where the main stage was set up was at 3,000 to 3,500 people.
That doesn’t include the people who were at the carnival area, the vendors and other areas set up for the festival, said Jason Cahoe, one of the festival organizers.
He said the festival weekend, which started Thursday evening, went well. There were no problems at the event on any day, he said, and people were having a good time taking part in the activities.
“The carnival people were happy,” he said. “It was profitable for them. All of the drivers for the bands, the stage manager, all had positive things to say, about how organized it was and easy it was to get in and out.”
The Friday night entertainment included Creedence Revived and Rock America. Saturday night’s entertainment started with the Nick Lynch Band and ended with the Roots and Boots Tour featuring Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw.
He said getting that many people out of the park, especially on Saturday, went well also, with Watseka Police helping to direct traffic out of the park starting at 10 p.m. and getting it all cleared away in 15 minutes.
Cahoe said Jim Ulfers provided the shuttle service for the entertainment crews if they needed to taken to a store for supplies or to a hotel for the evening. “They wanted to have a tour of the town,” he said, which Ulfers provided. They were very complimentary of the community and thought Legion Park is beautiful. “It really is a beautiful setting,” Cahoe agreed.
“I can’t say enough about the Legion members. They are fantastic and willing to help with anything they could,” he said.
Activities provided by groups and organizations like the Kiwanis, Republican Women’s Club, Modern Woodmen and the Girl Scouts rounded out the weekend. “So many different entities stepped up and took things on,” he said.
Cahoe also emphasized that the festival is truly a community event, and the committee encourages more groups and organizations to get involved if they want to. Those who are interested should contact Cahoe or one of the other committee members: Mary Cahoe, John and Angie Marshino, Greg Devries, or Monna Ulfers.
“We want it to be a community event. Any group or organization that would like to do something is welcome. The more people involved the better,” he said.
Fresh on the heels of the 2021 festival, the committee has already started working on the 2022 event. Cahoe said they have talked about what went right and what could be done a little differently and will expand on that for the coming year. They also have started talking about what entertainment they could book for next year. It is important to the committee to have a variety of acts so that they can continue to have entertainment that is enjoyed by as many people as possible. He said they look forward to announcing next year's festival lineup.