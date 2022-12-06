WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Terry Lynch entertained audience members last Sunday, Dec. 4, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum. He came to tell the “Legend of St. Nicholas,” which begins with the story of Nicholas, Bishop of Myra.
He was born to adoring parents who yearned for a child many years. Being born late in their lives, they died while he was still young, leaving him an orphan. He was left with a goodly inheritance. Nicholas felt the best way to honor his parents was to become a priest so he traveled to Myra to begin his journey to priesthood.
His arrival in Myra was late in the evening and the church was closed – so he spent the night sleeping on the steps. The elders of the church had a dream that night, and in that dream they were advised the first person to come through the doors the next morning would become the bishop. When Nicholas woke up, he opened the cathedral doors and was made Bishop of all Myra. Because he was young, he was known as Nicholas the Boy Bishop.
He promised to set an example for all to live by: Doing good deeds expecting nothing in return. He learned of a man, who had three daughters, in town who had lost all his money and his wife. The oldest daughter wanted to marry but there was no money for a wedding. He decided to sell the oldest daughter into slavery and use that money for the other two girls’ weddings. Upon learning of the situation, Nicholas took some of his own money, tied it up in a handkerchief, and that night, when all were asleep, he threw the money through the window and ran off.
The father found the money the next morning and was able to keep his daughter out of slavery and paid for her wedding. Later, the second daughter decides to marry but, again, the father has no money so he decides to sell that daughter into slavery. Nicholas knows of the situation and, again, he ties up some money and throws it through the window during the night. This prevents the daughter from being sold into slavery and allows her to be married.
Eventually, the third daughter decides to marry and, as before, there is no money for the man to pay for a wedding. So Nicholas again puts money in a handkerchief to throw through the window when all are asleep. This time, though, the father is hiding in the bushes and as Nicholas turns to run off, the man comes out and tells Nicholas he wants everyone to know what he has done. Nicholas tells him, “no,” and explains he doesn’t do the good deeds for recognition but to help his fellow man. Nicholas then asks the father to do as he has done – a good deed expecting nothing in return.
The audience then learns this is how Nicholas’ legend began as a giver of gifts and a protector of children.
Nicholas decided to visit the Holy Land, traveling on an Egyptian ship. Not long after the journey began, a storm developed. As the storm ravaged the ship, Nicholas asked the men to go below deck and pray to the Lord and Savior. Soon the storm subsided. When the men went back on deck, they saw a sailor lying there, looking as if he was asleep, though but surely dead. Nicholas approached the man and yelled at him to wake up … and he did!
Because the men believed it was a miracle, they declared Nicholas to be a saint … the patron saint for all sinners. And Nicholas happily obliged. The word of the patron saint of sailors was spread by the sailors from port-to-port all around the world. And as the word spread and Nicholas asking all to do good expecting nothing in return, he came to be known by many names: Saint Nicholas, Bishop Nicholas, Santa Claus, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas, Pere Noel and Grandfather Frost, among many others.
He became so popular he was given his own feast day – The Feast of St. Nicholas – which was Dec. 6. This would continue through the Feast of Epiphany on Jan. 6. Saint Nicholas then had two audience members (Forrest Schmalbeck of Crescent City and Abby Sather of Martinton) portray a couple. This couple was the first to arrive at a party and the last to leave. During a Feast of Saint Nicholas, pirates from the isle of Crete entered the village and began stealing goods from the houses. When the pirates got to the couple’s home, they stole their son. When they got home and realized their son was gone, the mother became so angry she declared she had no belief in St. Nicholas.
Following her declaration, the couple did not celebrate the Feast of St. Nicholas for several years. Finally, some of the people convinced them to at least have a small party at their home. So, that night, as they sat down for dinner, they heard a sound and when they went to find out what it was, there was their son!
After they calmed down, they asked their son how he returned. He explained: He had been about to serve the king a goblet but he felt a tug at the back of his neck. He was then lifted up out of the kingdom, across the land, flying across the sea and he realized he was with St. Nicholas. After hearing this, the mother vowed never to doubt St. Nicholas again. The preceding story about the couple and their “stolen” son is called a “mummer’s” play.
CANDY CANES: These were generally a peppermint or candy stick. For the Feast of St. Nicholas, candy makers bent the end of the stick to look like a cane – more specifically, a bishop’s staff – to remind people who was celebrated during the feast
HELPERS: Santa has many helpers around the world – and audience members portrayed these helpers. Audience helpers were Susan Bence and Mitchell Bence, of Watseka; Jessica Runner, of Milford; Heather Coyle and Alinah Coyle, of Crescent City; Ilse Williams of Woodland and Randy Houston of Paxton. Helpers keep track of children who have been good and bad – the nice list and naughty list.
Those on the nice list would receive candies, nuts and oranges. The treats were to encourage them to continue to be good. Those on the naughty list receive no treats and they are warned to change their ways.
Other helpers are a white schimmel (horse) and donkey – upon which St. Nicholas may ride into town when delivering gifts. Even a goat may give St. Nicholas a ride.
There are also helpers for the naughty children, such as Black Peter, who is black from heat to foot, a carrier of switches. When it is called out to the parents asking if there are bad children in the home, if the answer is yes, one of these helpers enters the home and hands the parents switches.
In Russia, St. Nicholas is called Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost) and he is accompanied by Snegurochka (Snow Maiden). She is the granddaughter of Grandfather Frost. They reward the good Russian children with treats of nuts and berries … and perhaps a ballerina doll for the girls and a toy soldier for the boys. The Russian children also receive an orange, which represents the story of the three daughters who were saved from slavery when St. Nicholas threw bags of money through the window.
CHRISTMAS TREE: This is a pagan symbol. In the dead of winter, pagan people would sacrifice evergreen trees. The pagans believed plants, trees and grass were controlled by special spirits and the plants which seemed the most fierce and strong were the ones which lived during the winter: evergreen trees. (Another plant admired during the winter was mistletoe, which grew and blossomed while other plants died).
The pagan people’s high holiday came at the winter solstice (the longest night of the year). To guarantee the spirits were pleased, they would take the symbol of the dead of winter (the evergreen tree), chop it down, tear off the branches and sacrifice the life existence of that tree – the trunk. They would burn the trunk in sacrifice to the tree gods, hoping the gods would be pleased and bring back the sun in the light of day. They did this on the yule celebration and it was known as the burning of the yule log during the winter solstice (Dec. 20-21).
St. Nicholas, over a period of time, convinced the pagan people not to sacrifice the tree but to adorn it and instead of celebrating the longest night of the year, move that celebration a few days away to celebrate the birth of Christ (Dec. 25).
COMING TO AMERICA: St. Nicholas made his way to America by way of the Dutch. To the Dutch, he was known a Sinter Klaas. As they traveled across the ocean, the Dutch prayed to St. Nicholas for safe passage and promised they would build a church in his honor when they settled New Amsterdam. (The British eventually claimed the town and renamed it New York City.)
There are 7-11 churches and cathedrals throughout the burroughs built in honor of St. Nicholas. The British didn’t speak Dutch so when they tried to say Sinter Klaas, it came out Santa Claus. He was such an inspiration to the people of New York, theologian Clement C. Moore wrote “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” also known from its first line as “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” as a gift to his children.
Back in the 1930’s, Santa Claus made a deal with a company to be their spokesman and that is why you’ll always see him enjoying a bottle of Coca-Cola at Christmas time.
After the program, visitors enjoyed refreshments in the Victorian parlor.
The Old Courthouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visitors are welcome to come view Christmas Tree Lane and Christmas House Gallery, in addition to the many displays set up throughout. For more information about the museum and its activities, call 815-432-2215, send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com, visit the website at iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com, or check them out on Facebook: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.