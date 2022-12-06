WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Terry Lynch entertained audience members last Sunday, Dec. 4, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum. He came to tell the “Legend of St. Nicholas,” which begins with the story of Nicholas, Bishop of Myra.

He was born to adoring parents who yearned for a child many years. Being born late in their lives, they died while he was still young, leaving him an orphan. He was left with a goodly inheritance. Nicholas felt the best way to honor his parents was to become a priest so he traveled to Myra to begin his journey to priesthood.

