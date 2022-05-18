A landscaping firm is in town to do restoration work in areas where lawns were torn up when the broadband work was done.
Shonn Hild of Hild Landscaping in Mattoon addressed the Watseka aldermen and alderwomen May 17 at the public works committee meeting about the matter.
His company was hired to complete the work that had been started by another company.
Hild said they want to work with the residents as best they can and do the best job they can.
“We are here to fix stuff,” he said.
He said they do not do the concrete work but do perform the lawn work.
“We have street by street maps from Metro and when we are done we mark them off. When we have been through the whole town that’s how we move on,” he said.
“It's been frustrating this year because it’s been a wet spring,” he said. “We started last fall and then they came in and tore it up again, which is something else that happens and it may happen again.”
Hild said the crews come to the city with enough materials for two days. They work one day and spend the night and then do more work the second day. They then go back and get more materials for the next site.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said that the boring company had hit almost 40 water mains that were torn up and had to be fixed. He asked if Hild’s company fixes those areas also.
“If it’s something that they messed up then we are fixing that, too,” he said. “We don’t always know. If it looks like it could be a city project then my guys might skip it. If that’s the case, then call and tell us. Years ago when we started doing this we spent two days working on a project and then somebody from the city said ‘hey, that was ours’.
“So if it looks like it’s not a Metro thing then that might happen,” he said. “We’ll make it right. We’re not going to be perfect. I’m just asking for a little grace with us and have some patience. And communication goes a long way. It doesn’t do any good to have people yelling, cussing and screaming. That’s not what we do. That’s not what we’re about. That’s not how I built my business. That’s not what we want for anybody. We want our reputation to be no matter where we go in the state following these guys that people say hey, they did a good job, they were good guys, they were personable, they communicated. That’s what we want.”
He said he realizes that there are some areas that are in a mess. “We just ask everybody to step back and understand what is going on. We want to make it right.”
He said they have to start somewhere and finish somewhere, so they can’t get to everyone all at once. They will get to everyone as soon as they can, he said.
HIld left his contact information with city officials and indicated that if they had any concerns to contact him.