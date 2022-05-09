On May 6 the 55th annual WGFA 5th-6th Grade Iroquois County Spelling Contest took place at the Watseka Unit 9 administrative center.
There were 22 contestants in this year's contest, which was coordinated by Sandy Rudin and Elaine Young, Cissna Park, in conjunction with the Ford-Iroquois County Retired Teachers Association. Judges for the event were Jan Sturm, Joyce McCullough and Joanne Clauss. Stacey Smith and John Roberts of WGFA Radio helped produce and air the event. This was the first time for Roberts, who served as the word announcer, to be involved with the contest.
Students who took part in the contest were: Cissna Park – Jonah Yergler, sixth grade, and Kameron Ball, fifth grade; St. John's of Buckley – Ella Schluetter, sixth grade, and Steven Statchura, fifth grade; Milford Elementary – Avery Martinez and Oseolawa (Emmanuel) Fasakin, sixth grade, and Reagan Herriott and Evan Havens, fifth grade; Crescent City Grade School – Ellie Rabe, sixth grade, and Brehna Berry, fifth grade; and Donovan Elementary – Casimer Frey, sixth grade, and Liam Statler, fifth grade.
Others who took part were: St. Paul's Lutheran School of Woodworth – Kipten Steiner, sixth grade, and Henry Wagner, fifth grade; Iroquois West Middle School – Jovie Herscher and Alia DeVous, sixth grade; Iroquois West Elementary – Atsian Alvarado and Chase Honeycutt, fifth grade; Watseka Junior High – CJ Avalos and Caleb Mustered, sixth grade; and Watseka Elementary – Caleb Chaney and Addison Morris, fifth grade.
Returning spellers were Frey, Steiner, Herscher and DeVous.
The first round saw the elimination of Liam Statler and CJ Avalos, with the second round eliminating Brehna Berry and Casimer Frey. During the third round, three spellers went out: Reagan Herriott, Alia DeVous and Addison Morris. Fifteen spellers went into the fourth round, which saw the elimination of two: Kameron Ball and Jovie Herscher.
During round five, Chase Honeycutt misspelled his word, and round six saw the elimination of two more: Jonah Yergler and Atsian Alvarado. All contestants going into round seven, but Avery Martinez missed his word in round eight, and Henry Wagner fell out in round nine. Eight spellers went into round 10, which saw the elimination of Oseolawa (Emmanuel) Fasakin, Ellie Rabe and Caleb Mustered.
In round 11, Steven Statchura was the first to go down, followed by Caleb Chaney. Next to be eliminated was Ella Schluetter. With two spellers left – Evan Havens and Kipten Steiner, Evan mispelled vehicle, which Kipten spelled correctly. As the rules state, when one of the two mispells a word, the other contestant must spell it correctly, plus spell a new word correctly. After spelling vehicle correctly, Kipten then spelled lullaby to earn the top honor.
When asked how long he had studied for the contest, Steiner said “three to four weeks,” noting he “didn't have any strategy.” Roberts asked him if he was nervous during any of the contest and he replied, “all of it.”
Rudin noted Kipten was the first speller eliminated in the last spelling contest but he managed to stay on top in this year's event.
All participants received a certificate of participation.