Kiernan Tammen was crowned Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Tuesday night at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds.
Tammen was one of eight contestants who vied for the title this year.
Tammen’s court for this year includes first runner-up Celeste Cummings, of Danforth, second runner-up Morgan Connor, of Danforth, and third runner-up Riley Klump, of Crescent City.
Abbey Hanson, of Ashkum, was named Miss Congeniality during the pageant.
Tammen, of Danforth, is the daughter of Jason and Sherri Tammen. She is a 2022 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She will be attending Kankakee Community College where she will be studying nursing.
Cummings is the daughter of Will and Jill Cummings. She is a 2022 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She is attending Truman State University majoring in Biology with a minor in Animal Science.
Connor is the daughter of Jason and Stacy Connor. She is a 2020 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She attends Olivet Nazarene College majoring in Public Relations and Strategic Communications.
Klump is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Klump. She is a 2023 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She will be attending Illinois State University majoring in Organizational and Leadership Communications.
During the first part of the on-stage competition, contestants were asked questions by Mistress of Ceremonies Mary Quinn.
Tammen was asked what motivated her to study to become a nurse.
“If you would have asked me my entire childhood what I wanted to be when I grew up it was always ‘I wanted to be a doctor,’” she said. “It actually took me going to school for that reason to realize it wasn’t the path for me, but nursing was. I’m able to give back to my community right away by becoming a CNA while furthering my degree.”
Cummings was asked about her interest in studying animal behavior and how it will affect livestock management.
“I will be conducting research on how different livestock handling methods impact our animals stress levels,” she said. “And our end goal is, of course, to improve animal welfare, but, at the same time, we are going to increase farmer’s profits.”
Connor was asked about how she “crashed” the “Today Show.”
“I had the opportunity of performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City. And when in New York City you have to do just about everything, right? So I was bound and determined to be on national television, but, between me and you, it was just before the commercial breaks, but I still made it three times and if you ask my family it is still in our recordings.”
Klump was asked about her aspirations to be a game show host and Quinn invited her to imagine she was on her favorite game show and welcome the crowd to it.
Klump proceeded to give an enthusiastic welcome to the pageant crowd.
“Good evening! I’m your host, Riley Klump and this is Alphabet Soup! My lovely families are going to be competing for the grand prize of $25,000! All they have to do is solve five word puzzles crafted by my random letter generator. Now tell me Iroquois County are you ready to serve the soup!”
In the speech and communications section of the competition, Tammen discussed moving to St. Louis this past fall to attend school and finding herself employed at Urban Harvest St. Louis. While there, Tammen said she gardened at a greenhouse called Rung for Women, whose mission is to close the gender wage gap by educating on community values, compensation management and career pathways.
“The impact they have on the city is huge,” she said. “And I’m inspired that I was able to be a part of it just by having my background in agriculture and the valuable lessons I learned here in this county and at this very fairground. With this inspiration has come a realization that I never should have doubted the opportunities available for me in my own small town.”
As Iroquois County Fair Queen, Tammen be involved with various events around the fair, which continues through Sunday, as well as promoting the fair at events through the rest of the year.
Tammen will be joined by her Little Miss Iroquois County Fair Paisley Vance.
Vance was one of 12 candidates seeking the title this year. First runner-up in the Little Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Pageant was Emma Nolan and second runner-up was Penelope Johnson.
Outgoing Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Jakki Mowrey and outgoing Little Miss Riley Summers each gave their farewell address during the pageant and helped crown their successors.