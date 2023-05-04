Keller

 Photo by Kim Rabe

WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Mike Keller, of Sheldon, presented an interesting program April 30 at the Old Courthouse Museum. His program was “Identifying Native American Artifacts,” relating to artifacts specific to Iroquois County. His presentation took place following the Iroquois County Historical Society’s annual meeting.

Keller gave a short background of himself: He attended Sheldon High School, then Kankakee Community College. He took a break, was in the military, got married and had three kids. He didn’t get into hunting for Native American artifacts until a co-worker asked him if he wanted to go arrowhead hunting and Mike said “sure!” He asked the audience how many had arrow head collections, to which several raised their hands; but, when he asked how many knew how to identify them, hands went down.