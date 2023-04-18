URBANA, Ill. – A Kankakee, man, Anycco M. Rivers, 25, of the 1100th block of E. Merchant Street, was sentenced April 17 to an aggregate term of 207 months’ imprisonment for carjacking and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to information from United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, Urbana.

The sentencing follows a four-day jury trial where the government presented evidence showing that Rivers and an accomplice stole a vehicle at gunpoint and that Rivers discharged a firearm at bystanders as the men fled the scene. In finding Rivers guilty, the jury further found that he had the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm to another during his theft of the vehicle.

Tags