A Kankakee man accused of a double homicide in Watseka was in court Aug. 23.
Scott E. Peterson, 44, was before Judge Michael C. Sabol that morning.
Peterson is charged with four counts of first degree murder (two counts each) in the shooting deaths of Amanda Peterson, 42, and Joseph Robinson, 38. His bond was set at $7 million with 10 percent to apply.
Peterson was arrested after an investigation by ISP Division of Criminal Investigation. Police reports say Watseka Police requested ICP DCI Zone 5 to investigate the double homicide that occurred in the 400 block of West North Street Aug. 17.
Watseka Police had responded to the area for a shots fired call and located two deceased people in the residence. A 21-year-old male was also located with gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Watseka Police took Peterson into custody immediately following the incident. Peterson is being held in the Iroquois County Jail.
In court on Aug. 23, Sabol said gave Peterson copies of the charges and discussion ensued about counsel for Peterson.
Sabol said at the last hearing he offered Peterson the opportunity to have the public defender appointed for him. He asked Peterson if he wanted Public Defender Lance Cagle to be appointed.
Peterson told Sabol that he has not had any privacy to talk to an attorney, but that he was planning on hiring his own attorney and hoped that would be done in the next couple of days. Court officials said the privacy issue is being addressed.
Peterson will next be before Sabol at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 for appearance of counsel.