May 27, 2023- Kankakee, IL – At approximately 4:30 am May 27, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Coyote Run, in unincorporated Bourbonnais, in regards to a shooting that occurred after a fight erupted at a house party.
According to Kankakee County Sheriff's Police reports, upon arrival, police located 23-year-old, Michael O. Godinez, of Clifton, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds about his chest area. Godinez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.