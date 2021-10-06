Two men were indicted in Iroquois County Oct. 6 for concealment of death.
States Attorney James Devine said Billy T. Roof III, 33, Kankakee, was indicted on three counts and Ryan D. Morrow, 37, Tallula, was indicted on two counts.
The two men were arrested Oct. 5 by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with assistance of Kankakee Police and the U.S. Marshals Service after an investigation into the death of Garrett Meyer, 29, of Nashville, Illinois. Meyer’s body was found June 4 inside a gas tanker at a petroleum facility in Buckley, Devine said.
Roof’s counts include one count of concealment of death, a Class 4 felony, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of unlawful use of bank account. Morrow’s indictments are one count of concealment of death and one count of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.
Devine said Meyer had died of an overdose of fentanyl. “We are not saying that they (Morrow and Roof) killed him.”
Devine said the state does believe that Morrow and Roof found Meyer already deceased, put him in the tanker and then took his vehicle and belongings. Devine said the investigators examined cell phone records and financial records of Meyer as well as cell phone records of Roof and Morrow, and that Morrow’s cell phone was found at the petroleum facility.
Devine said that none of the men have any connection with the petroleum facility nor do they have any ties to the Buckley area.
Meyer’s body as discovered, he said, after the petroleum tanker was hauled to the Chicago area, where the operator could not drain it properly. “He was told to take it back to the Buckley facility and they would repair it,” he said. Instead the operators found Meyer’s body inside.
The tanker, Devine said, has a 6x6 foot wide opening that has a hatch. Inside the tanker, he said, were a sweatshirt and a mat that had become stuck in one of the interior mechanisms, which interfere with its ability to be drained.
Devine said the state also is charging that Roof used Meyer’s credit card to pay himself $345 through VenMo,which was noted as a payment for towing Meyer’s vehicle.
Both Roof and Morrow are in the Iroquois County Jail on $50,000 bond each. They are scheduled to go before a judge at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7 for appointment of counsel.