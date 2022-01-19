The Unit 9 School Board will consider the possibility of establishing fall junior high softball.
The board heard a presentation Jan. 18 from Emily Kingdon about the matter.
She told the board she and Krista Pufahl have been involved with the summer softball program in Watseka for several years and believe there is great interest in having a fall softball program at that level through the school.
She said she and Pufahl met with Principal Jeff Perzee and Principal Travis Findlay as well as worked with high school Athletic Director Barry Bauer and junior high Athletic Director Tim Miller. All were very helpful and gave guidance, she said.
She gave the board a sheet with several pieces of information they had gathered. She noted that the summer program and the school program could share some equipment if necessary, at least in the beginning stages of the program.
She said the season would be short, noting that a typical schedule would be 10 to 15 games before the post season. It is similar to fall baseball, she said, which has been offered for several years.
There is some overlap with girls basketball and volleyball, but it is thought that that overlapping will not be a problem.
In surveying the sixth and seventh grade girls, she said, 11 of the sixth graders are interested in softball. Two of those 11 will play basketball. One is interested in basketball but not softball. Of the seventh graders, eight are interested, with three of those also playing basketball. There are possibly four girls who will play basketball but not softball.
The fifth graders were not surveyed, she said. They would be sixth graders next year. Kingdon said the fifth grade class has a large number of girls who play summer softball and might also have an interested in basketball. She noted, too, that the survey did not include girls from Crescent City who might be interested in playing.
She said the expectation is that the team would consist of 15 to 18 girls. Should there be more athletes on the team, she aid some schools will play a two-inning extra at the end of the game to allow girls who didn’t get to play a chance to do so.
Kingdon said, too, that there are a number of schools in the area that already have fall softball, including several in the Vermilion Valley Conference, of which Watseka is a member.
The high school has two softball fields on campus, and the coaches would have to maintain those fields. Kingdon said Bauer has expressed interest in possibly coaching. She noted that he has been a good source of information and guidance and that he helps with summer league every year.
“The community has been a huge support of the summer softball program. Because of the community and businesses we can keep going and our program just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” she said.
She said to get started they could share equipment with the summer program and then possibly do some fundraising after that.
“When Coach Pufahl asked the girls as just a possibility, they were ecstatic,” she said. Members of the community have also asked about why there is no softball at this level, she said. “I think softball will help girls keep their grades up. I think when they are involved in things they keep their grades up,” she said. Being involved with athletics can also help kids build relationships, she said.
The board took the matter under advisement. It is expected to be on the February board meeting agenda.