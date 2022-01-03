The June 28 Primary Election dates have been announced.
Iroquois County Clerk and Record Breein B. Suver announced the dates in a press release Jan. 3.
Those dates include:
Circulating Petition Dates and Filing Dates for 2022 Primary Election Candidates
Jan. 13 is the first day for candidates of established political parties to begin circulating petitions for the June 28 Primary Election. Packets are available at the county clerk’s office during regular business hours.
March 7 is the first day for candidates of established political parties to file their nomination papers in the Iroquois County Clerk's Office for the June 28 Primary Election. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The last day to file the necessary papers in the county clerk’s office is 5 p.m. March 14.
Offices to be nominated are county clerk, treasurer, and sheriff. Also to be nominated are 16 county board members: District I: 4 members; District II: 4 members; District III: 4 members; and District IV:4 members.
Precinct committeepersons in all 37 precincts will be elected.
Petitions for these offices are available in the Iroquois County Clerk’s office. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information, please call (815) 432-6960 during regular business hours.