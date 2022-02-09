When the John Greer Grade School Literacy Committee was started a few years ago, the goal was to make John Greer a more literacy-rich environment.
The committee has done this through a number of different efforts.
Committee member Mary Lou Brackmann said said the committee has created a book swap for kids to exchange old books for new books as well as a reading nook for kids to promote reading for fun. The committee also presents Family Reading Nights, with one coming up Feb. 15.
She said the committee wanted to fill the building with images and messages that promoted reading so that students would feel encouraged to read.
"I think we're slowly, really getting there," Brackmann said.
The committee took another big step forward towards its goal of promoting reading among students recently by commissioning a local artist to paint murals of children's book covers outside the school's library.
"We've done that with different things throughout the building, but this is the best thing ever," Brackmann said.
Brackmann said the committee felt that having something beautiful on the walls would be a good way to promote reading.
"We talked for a long time about what that could be," she said.
Brackmann said someone brought up the idea of the murals, but, at the time, it was beyond the committee's capabilities.
Committee member Amanda Mathewson investigated options to make the idea work at John Greer and found that other schools had used a vinyl wrap to put pictures of book covers on walls.
She said that option didn't pan out for the committee, so they started to look into finding someone to paint the murals on the walls, but couldn't find anyone to do the work.
Mathewson said they had exhausted all their options when Connie Huffman recommended the committee reach out to Anna Brown about doing the mural work.
Brackmann said Brown spent a couple of days over Christmas break doing the "Charlotte's Web" mural and the results were stunning.
"We were just amazed," she said.
"It was just beautiful," Mathewson said.
Brackmann said Brown returned to work on the remaining murals, featuring "Shiloh" and "Bridge to Terabithia" while school was in session and student got a chance to see her work.
"The kids could watch the progress," Mathewson said. "They loved getting to see that."
Committee members said when students saw "Charlotte's Web" on the wall they were inspired to read that book and went to the school's library to check it out.
Brackmann had expected Brown would project an image of the book covers on the walls and paint them using that, instead Brown looked at the cover and outlined it to scale.
"She's amazing," she said.
Brackmann hopes to have Brown do more work for the committee in the future.
She said Brown is an example of the talent that is present in the community.
"Just the talent in our small community that people don't realize is here," Brackmann said.
Mathewson said the committee's big goal would be to have every teacher's classroom have some kind of artwork depicting their favorite book on their wall.
"So when you walked in you could see their favorite right there," she said.
Mathewson said the committee, which is in its third full year of operation, chose the book covers that would be featured on the murals by coming up with a list of books and then having last year's third, fourth and fifth grade vote on them with the favorites from each grade level being selected.
She said students have been very respectful of the murals, putting to rest initial concerns that students might pick at the paint once they were completed.
Mathewson said the committee doesn't have any more murals planned for this year, but they would like to do more in the future, potentially downstairs.
The committee members said the school's Parent Teacher Organizations contributed to the mural project and said that when community members support fundraising efforts the school, projects like the murals are part of what they are supporting.
The Chronicle interviewed Brown about her work on the murals last week.
Brown heard about the project from someone she knew who works for the school district who told her they were looking for an artist to do murals.
She said she would be interested and her friend got her in contact with the school about the project.
Brown said it took about two days each to complete the murals.
Returning to paint the murals at John Greer was nice for Brown as the school is where she developed her interest in art years ago.
"I've been painting for a very long time," she said. "I actually got into creating artwork while I was at John Greer."
While she doesn't specifically remember what got her interested in art, Brown said it might have been the art classes at John Greer.
"I remember carrying a sketchbook everywhere and showing Mr. Ankenbrand all my sketches," she said. "So it might have been him, but also 'The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross' on tv was a big influence too."
Brown pursued her passion for art after she graduated from Hoopeston Area High School, attending Eastern Illinois University and studying art.
Brown said she loved being a part of the mural project at John Greer.
"I loved it," she said. "These are actually the first murals I've ever done, so I was little nervous, but, once I got into it, it was an amazing experience."
Asked about her own favorite books from when she was a student at John Greer, Brown pointed to "Charlotte's Web" as one that stands out in her memory.
"I really did like 'Charlotte's Web' when I was there," she said. "And, when I was working on the murals at the school, a lot of the kids walked by and said they also loved 'Charlotte's Web.' They were very excited about the murals too."
While there aren't any more murals planned for this school year at John Greer, Brown said she would like to do more in the future.
"I would love to do more," she said. "I really loved working for the school. Everybody was so supportive. All the teachers and the students were so excited. It was a really really great experience. I loved it."