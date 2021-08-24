With the start of the new 2021-22 school year, it is official: Jody Munsterman has retired after 39 years of teaching.
As a senior at Illinois Wesleyan University, she completed 18 weeks of student teaching at Bent School in the fall of 1981. She was originally assigned to student teach with Nancy Malcolm , a third-grade teacher, but two weeks before she reported back to campus, she was informed by Mrs. Malcolm she had been assigned a combination class of third and fourth graders. “Little did I know, I would begin my teaching experience and conclude my career with a combination classroom,” Mrs. M said, as her last class was a combination of fourth and fifth grade students.
After earning her BA degree in Elementary Education at Illinois Wesleyan University in 1982, she earned an MAE in Curriculum and Instruction in 1999 at Olivet Nazarene University, then she earned an MAE in Reading in 2010, also at ONU, and received an ME in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership from the U of I in 2017.
She served as a substitute teacher in Iroquois County during February-May, 1982, then was hired as a junior high language arts teacher at Sheldon for the 1982-83 school year. She served as a fifth grade teacher from 1983-84 at Crescent City Grade School (which was then District 275), followed by serving as a third and fourth grade teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran School, Woodworth, 1984-87. She was an adjunct professor in the MAE and MAT programs at ONU from 1999-2005. Her career at CCGS: she was a fifth grade teacher from 1987-2017, taught fourth grade from 2017-2020, and then finished her career by teaching the combined fourth and fifth grades last year.
Because she had taken general education courses as night classes at Kankakee Community College during the summer when she was home from IWU, she was able to conclude her IWU experience with a January Short-Term month-long “business” trip to Europe. She said, “I did not have to report to campus for second semester because I had all my credits for my degree, and awaited the IWU commencement ceremony in May.”
As “Miss Meents” her first full-time teaching job was for the 1982-83 year at Sheldon District 5, where she was a junior high language arts teacher, teaching grades 6-8, in addition to freshman English. Her extra duties included serving as the junior high speech coach, being the SHS Rams' girls' JV basketball coach, and as an assistant coach for the Rams' varsity girls' basketball team. She also recalled, “The first few computers had just appeared in the school library at that time. Students played 'Oregon Trail' during library time.”
She was hired to fill a year's leave of absence for Mary Stevens, the fifth grade teacher at CCGS, during the 1983-84 year. “Larry and I were just married in July (a month before school began),” she said. “My new last name was quite a mouthful to say and spell, so the fifth grade students affectionately renamed me 'Mrs. M'.” “Career Awareness” was an educational focus of her undergraduate training so she implemented the first of her many social studies research projects: “Students dressed up as their chosen career and presented their research on Career Day,” she said.
During that year, she was the cheerleading coach for the junior high basketball cheerleading squads. She remembered: “The year was wonderful at CCGS with my fifth-grade students and peers, as well as all the 160+ students in the K-8 school. Larry and I attended CI High Golden Eagles basketball games that year and continued to follow the Golden Eagles each winter. The community support of the schools was commendable and appreciated. Crescent City became my 'Mayberry'!”
For the school years 1984-87, she served as a third and fourth grade teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran School, Woodworth. “Fortunately, my student teaching experience facilitated the balancing act of teaching two grade levels at the same time,” she said. “The beauty of a combined class was at its best at St. Paul's!” She said the students at St. Paul's learned at an early age and grade level to “tune out” the children on the other side of the classroom as the teacher taught the other grade level.
Among her memories at St. Paul's were the celebration of the 100th birthday of the Statue of Liberty, dancing the Super Bowl Shuffle when the Chicago Bears won Super Bowl XX, and just a few days later she and her students cried and prayed for the victims and families of the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster. She and her students made cards and sent them to Christa McAuliff's son's third grade class in Concord, New Hampshire. “I will never forget that fateful shuttle day,” she said, “as Mark pulled on my skirt, while looking up at me with tears streaming down his cheeks, and he told me, 'Mrs. M … I am so happy you were NOT on that shuttle.”
She continued, “We had talked about the first teacher in space, the nationwide contest which was held to find the first teacher to go into space, as well as Christa's son's third grade class being at the launch as a history-making field trip.” Later that year, Mrs. Munsterman received a letter of appreciation from a parent volunteer at the school where the cards had been sent.
Mrs. M returned to CCGS to teach fifth grade during the 1987-88 year, following the retirement of Mary Stevens. Once again, she was cheerleading sponsor for the junior high girls. She recalled, “during the summer of 1987, the superintendent switched the fifth-grade room with the third-grade room in efforts for 'Collaborative Learning,' the educational 'buzz word' of the era. However, the realization of that move never materialized and the rooms were back to original sites the next school year. She said, “Mrs. (Debra) Bettermann and I went to the school administration near the end of that school year and pleaded to swap the third and fifth grade classrooms back to 'the way they always were!' The changes were made … both Mrs. Bettermann and myself were grateful. I was an 'East Side Gal' for the rest of my career at CCGS.”
Mrs. M continued to teach self-contained fifth grade at CCGS from the 1987-88 school year through 2016-17. She noted, “My largest fifth grade class numbered 25 students and my smallest class numbered five.” Fifth grade was the last self-contained classroom CCGS students experienced prior to junior high (6-7-8 grades) at CCGS. “I had to prepare the students to be ready for the rigor of the junior high grades,” she said. “Fifth grade became a year of learning to balance school work and extra-curricular activities.”
Mrs. M said, “I enjoyed teaching fifth grade all those years! The social studies curriculum contained US history. Several of my special projects stemmed from social studies – we had Explorer's Day, Presidential research papers and bio-bottles, and History on Parade, to name a few.”
When studying presidential elections, Mrs. M and her students would transform the classroom into a polling place. “I recall one of the earlier election simulations, before the days of school security cameras: a man walked into the grade school front doors and saw the signs and decorations for Election Day. He came to the door and thought our classroom was a real polling place! Carolyn Rapp, CCGS secretary, had to direct him to the appropriate polling place in Crescent City.”
In November, 2020, she and her students didn't get to conduct the mock election due to Covid-19. It was a big disappointment not only to Mrs. M, but her fourth and fifth grade students as well.
A special project she created for the students to highlight themselves with a display area was “Student of the Week.” “I appreciate all the time and effort Kim Rabe gave with the interview she conducted with each student through the years,” she said. “The students looked forward to their special time and enjoyed being featured in the local newspapers.”
For the 2017-2020 school years, she was moved to fourth grade as the administration decided to put fifth grade as part of the junior high. “I spent three years teaching fourth grade,” she said. “I had six students the first year, 10 the second year, and seven the third year.”
As music was no longer available at CCGS, she had her electric keyboard piano on a table near the front of the classroom. “When students from other grade levels came into the classroom near the end of the day to give the teacher one of his/her birthday treats, I would stop whatever we were doing, smile and tell my students, 'Line up!' My students would move near the keyboard table as I introduced 'Happy Birthday' on the keyboard. The students sang 'Happy Birthday' to the birthday kid as he/she smiled, or, in some cases, blushed! We enjoyed serenading the birthday kids,” she said. “That practice of serenading continued until the end of my career.”
Her first fourth grade class was invited to sing “The Illinois State Song” at the Iroquois County Courthouse on Dec. 4, 2017, to kick off the Bicentennial year celebration for Illinois. “We later were invited to sing the state song at the ICRCC 2018 Lincoln Day dinner on Feb. 18, 2018, at Woodworth,” she said. “Students met Governor Rauner, Tom Bennett, and candidates for the upcoming election.”
The 2019-20 school year was shortened due to Covid-19 and “teachers and staff learned to think outside the box as the school year unfolded,” she said. “We still enjoyed first semester at school” as the students were able to parade through town for Halloween. That year, the teachers planned a Christmas program in which Mrs. M provided accompaniment for many of the songs. However, by mid-March of that year, remote learning was in place until the end of the school year. During this time, Mrs. M remembers “missing my students. Learning was compromised without the daily contact with students.”
Prior to her final year at CCGS, which was the 2020-21 school year, the administration made the decision to combine fourth and fifth grades. “I began the year with four fifth grade students and four fourth grade students,” she said. With the schedule changes due to Covid-19, “my last year was truly a balancing act between the two grade levels!”
Fortunately, her students were still able to present History on Parade and bury the classroom time capsule in May.
Mrs. Munsterman attended grades 1-6 at Ashkum Grade School (kindergarten wasn't offered when she was of kindergarten age). She then attended Central Junior High, which was renamed John L. Nash during her seventh grade year, then she attended Central High School, graduating with the Class of 1978. She proudly recalls, “During my 12 years of public-school education, I had 10 years of perfect attendance!”
She said her “first job” before she began grade school was walking beans in the summer with her extended Meents family during the 1960's and the era of Interstate 57 being built. “My grandparents, along with my uncle, and Dad farmed acreage adjacent to what was to become Interstate 57,” she recalled. “Later, as a teenager, I spent three summers detasseling corn for Crow's. We rode in the back of a pickup truck or grain truck to each location.”
She also babysat as a teeanger and worked at the new Dairy Queen at the I-57 interchange for a brief time during high school. During her collegiate years she was employed by First National Bank in Clifton as a bank teller during the summer months, as well as spring and winter breaks when home from IWU. “The bank position equipped me with many real life experiences dealing with the general public, and was a wonderful segue to working with students, peers, parents, administration, and community members in the public school system.”
“As a preschooler, my older brothers (Jon and Rob) taught me rote learning of the basic math facts such as 1+1 is 2, 2+2 is 4 … sequencing all the way to 128+128 = 256. Rob, three years older than me, taught me to talk. At that time he had a speech impediment, which I learned.” She explained they both attended graduate school practicums with master degree candidates at the U of I to help them learn to overcome the speech impediments. “Fortunately for me, I overcame the speech deficiency before I began first grade. I am grateful to my parents for their diligence to drive to the U of I via old Route 45 weekly for the skill set we two siblings needed! Both Rob and me are never at a loss for words as a result of the early graduate school experiences,” she shared.
“I always wanted to be a teacher! By first grade, I was playing school with my sister Lori, and cousins Marcie and Scott. I was always the teacher! They cried because I gave 'homework',” she said.
“When I went to college, many people assumed I was going to become a music teacher,” she said. “I began teaching Sunday School when I was 14 years old at my home church, Zion Lutheran Church in Ashkum. The experiences from teaching first and second grade students in Sunday School until I went to college was another crystalizing experience in my life! I realized by my senior year in high school that my career path would be to teach grade school kids, and I declared an elementary education major on my application to IWU.”
Mrs. M said she had “two generations of extended family members who were teachers and encouraged me to become a teacher! The stories I heard of the one-room school houses from my parents, grandparents, and aunts and uncles romanticized the educational system and fostered my interest in history.”
Asked about memories, she noted “I have many, many special memories from my days of teaching! I cannot imagine having taken another career path.” One of her stories began: “I always really enjoyed the 'light bulb moment' when a student 'finally got' the concept being taught. In some cases the 'light bulb moment' took days or weeks to see in some students. Exercising patience is a must in the teaching field.” And, she said, “I appreciated former students dropping by after school as they got older. I am frequently stopped by former students when I am out and about. I always enjoy talking with former students and being updated on their lives.”
As with just about every career, teaching has also changed. She said, “Obviously the first thing to come to my mind is technology. I was taught in Media Methods, 40 years ago at IWU, how to use a thermofax machine to make ditto masters and how to thread educational films through a reel-to-reel projector, along with other technology of the past. All of that technologty has long been obsolete in schools. I was also taught how to create vast units of learning and write objectives; now all that kind of stuff can be purchased on Teachers Pay Teachers with a keystroke on the computer.
“Sadly, violence and drama have resulted in the schools being mandated to conduct student and faculty drills that never were needed when my career began,” she said, noting “The family dynamics have changed also over the years. Dress attire was expected to be more formal when I first began teaching; those policies have relaxed over my career.
“When I started teaching, there was a vast 'teacher surplus.' We were instructed as undergraduate students to be willing to take on 'any extra curricular jobs the school board had to offer IF you wanted to get the job.' First-year and non-tenured teachers took on the extra jobs because in most cases, that was necessary to get a classroom teaching job,” she said.
Asked for advice to students, she said: “Be true to yourself! You are your own future!”
Now that she's retired, how will she spend her days? “I plan to substitute,” she said, adding “I have several projects that have been put on the back burner which I hope to complete. I will continue to be involved in church, community, county organizations, as I've always been involved.” She intends to have more time for her family and, as a farmer's wife, she might even drive a tractor!
Since she won't be preparing her classroom each day, she says she'll miss the routine of school. “All I have ever known in my lifetime is living life according to a school calendar … I will have to establish a 'new routine'.” And, of course, she will definitely miss the students.
Jody Meents and Larry Munsterman were married July 2, 1983 at Zion Lutheran Church, Ashkum. She said she met Larry “on Dec. 26, 1981, at The Family Tradition in Crescent City. I had completed all my on-compus work at IWU and was ready to leave the next morning for a month in Europe on a 'business trip' during the IWU January short term.”
The couple has two sons. Ryan is married to Kelsey and they have two sons – Matthew turned three in February, and Noah turned one in April – they live in St. Joseph. Ross is married to Lindsey – they have a son Rowen, who turned one in April, and they live in Mt. Zion.
She said, “During my career, I worked under 10 different superintendents (nine of those at Crescent City). I worked under eight different principals (six of those at Crescent City). And, using school yearbooks, I estimate I taught 630 students in my classrooms during my 39 years.”
She finished her interview by saying, “I was blessed in my teaching career. I touched the future, every day in my classroom. I loved my job!” She also added “Crescent City became her 'adopted hometown.' The people welcomed me into the community in 1983 and supported me throughout the years of my career. Thank you!”
Throughout the years, Mrs. M was the recipient of many awards and honors. Among them were: Ag in the Classroom grant recipient, the Eastern Illini Electric Co-op Empowering Education grant, a Donovan Trust funding recipient, the I-KAN Regional Office of Education and the Pledge for Life Partnership Best Practice, Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club recipient, and Iroquois County Sheriff's Department and DARE program, and WGFA Teacher of the Week.
She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Woodworth, where she is a church organist, a member of the handbell choir, served as choir accompanist, attended Bible class, served as the church picnic chairperson in 2014, has been a member of the Board of Christian Education since 2021, was on the Board of Christian Education from 2009-13, serving as its secretary and president; has been a member of the Iroquois County Republican Central Committee since 2016, has been a Crescent Township Republican Precinct committeeman since 2016, served as the director of the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show 1985-2013, was an ELCA Bible Camp counselor from 2000-2010 at East Bay Camp on Lake Bloomington, and has been a private piano teacher.
Munsterman, as a member of the Iroquois County Historical Society, was appointed to that group's Board of Directors in 2018 and is currently serving as its Vice-President. She also belongs to the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau and Extension Partners. She belongs to Gamma Nu of Delta Kappa Gamma, Internatinal, a teacher society.
She is very proud of her recognition from county and district people: She was appointed to the various boards she was on with the U of I Extension. “I was humbled when I was appointed by the U of I Trustees to be on the State Advisory Board for Extension for two three-year terms. I went to Washington, DC, five years in a row to advocate for Smith-Lever Funding, and spoke to several Congressmen on Capitol Hill in DC. I was Vice-President of that state advisory board, and then President,” she said. “The Extension people were some of the most humble people I have ever met! I was a 10-year member of the Ashkum Merry Mixers 4H Club, and always have supported and encouraged my students in their 4H endeavors.”