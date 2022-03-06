The IWCC Raider Rifle Club is one match closer to the end of its regular season. On March 5 four members of the team traveled to Bloomington for the Illinois Precision Rifle League Rifle Championship, according to information from Coach Doug Miller.
The league consists of Illinois and Missouri schools who fire eight virtual matches throughout the season, submitting targets through the Orion Scoring System that IWCC just added to its equipment inventory this season.
Traditionally targets were mailed to a central location for scoring. Now that targets are submitted electronically the term "postal match" is slowly being replaced by the term "virtual match." But don't worry there is still a paper target and a paper record, for now, he said.
The league hosts a final "shoulder to shoulder" or non-virtual match at the end of the season. Lily Anderson, Katherine Winkel, Kourtnie Beherns and Tony Espinosa were selected to represent the team based on their dedication to the sport and their performance throughout the season.
Lily Anderson shot the high score for the team placing 6th overall as an individual. Katherine Winkel was second highest scorer and also fired her first possible during a shoulder to shoulder match. She was honored by placing the 100 out of 100 target on the ceiling of the CIPS range. The team placed fourth overall and had a solid showing. The team was limited to 4 shooters for the IPRL but will finish the regular season with 12 shooters March 12.
The IPRL also checks participant's stats throughout the season. In the most “improved analysis” IWCC took the top four spots with Landon Shule, Dylan Behrends, Ana Winkel, and Rachael Dexter. Shule had a 89.1 point improvement over the season. Miller said he is confident that improvement will continue with all of IWCC shooter’s because they give it their best every time they step up to the firing line.