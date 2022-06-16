SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Iroquois West FFA chapter attended the 94th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 14-16 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2022 theme of “Initiate,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Iroquois West FFA chapter:
New Agricultural Educator Recognition: Tennyson Kern
Top 10 Chapter President: Celeste Cummings was recognized as one of ten outstanding chapter presidents in the state who achieved the highest degree of excellence during their year of service to their chapter. The Illinois Farm Bureau Young Leaders sponsors the Top 10 Chapter Presidents Award.
Foundation 25-Year Sponsor: The chapter was recognized for providing financial contributions to the Illinois Foundation FFA for 25 years, as of 2020.
State Star Farmer Finalist - District 2: Samuel Pree was selected as the District 2 Star Farmer. He is the son of Dan and Tammy Pree. He is a member of the Iroquois West FFA Chapter, advised by Wendy Ochs. Since his freshman year, Sam has raised California rabbits. He has been fortunate to win county meat pen multiple years in a row and sell the rabbits at a county fair auction. He also has won at the state fair and sold rabbits at the Governor's Auction for $7,000. Sam has a contract for as many 6-week-old rabbits as he can produce and sell for $35 each. As a result, he makes an annual profit of about $10,500 to put back into his project.
The convention spotlighted the Association’s annual service project, which provided $250 scholarships to 20 FFA chapters planting trees throughout the state.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Western Region Vice President Josiah Cruikshank of Oregon and from each of the retiring major state officers.