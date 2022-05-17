MILFORD, IL - The Village of Milford was among four area towns awarded low-interest loans for wastewater and drinking water projects by the state Environmental Protection Agency.
The best part about the $182,222,203 in loans to 33 local governments and sanitary districts: Most of them include qualify for the Disadvantaged Community Principal Forgiveness program, which takes a big chunk out of the amount owed to the state.
Milford’s loan is for $560,689.16 — with $280,344.58 in principal forgiveness — to go toward replacing a broken water line beneath Sugar Creek and adding new fire hydrants and valves along the new line.
Also getting good news:
— Cissna Park: $414,982.50 ($207,491.25 in principal forgiven) to replace worn-out water mains and make other improvements.
— Danville: $9,667,667.85 (none forgiven) to the sanitary district for a slew of upgrades, including replacing a primary sludge inline grinder pump, two primary sludge pumps and three screw centrifugal pumps.
— Potomac: $369,703.76 ($184,851.88 in principal forgiven) to replace 301 manually read, positive displacement water meters with ultrasonic or magnetic water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure system to obtain meter readings in near real time.