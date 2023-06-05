Iroquois Special Education Association will soon destroy temporary records, according to information from the association.
All temporary records of past special education students, who graduated in May of 2018 or have a birthdate of June 1, 1999 will be destroyed.
All records prior to these dates have already been destroyed. People may claim these records by contacting the office at (815) 683-2662. All records must be claimed before Friday, June 23. After June 23, 2023, the records will be destroyed. All permanent records at the student’s home school district will not be affected.