The 2023 Iroquois River Catfish Tournament was May 20-21 in Watseka.
This tournament started in 2016. Registration and weigh ins took place at West Side Park in Watseka. The fishing in this tournament is limited to Iroquois River and its tributaries.
Organizers of the event released the following results:
1st Place Flathead (Open Class) Stringer 63.25 Pounds
Gary Brown - Cohen Brown - William Furrow - Gary Brown Sr. (Side Note: 3 generations of fisherman in this group)
2nd Place Flathead (Open Class) Stringer 58.05 pounds
Ashley Ulitzsch - Kevin Ailey
1st Place Channel Catfish Only Stringer 34.25 Pounds
2nd Place Channel Catfish Only Stringer 33.25 Pounds
Dane Thorne - Noah Fink - Cy Cook
Big Flathead 36.25 Pounds
Roland Reiners- Joe Jessie
Youth Big Catfish 9.0 Pounds
The $223.00 50/50 winner was Chad Wright. The split went to Angie Potts (Adam Gordon Fishing Fund). This organization supplies fishing gear to kids from the area. Those who would like to apply are asked to go to their Facebook page.
Youth Big Catfish was sponsored by Jim and Monna Ulfers in memory of Danny Mattingly and Terecia Senesac in memory of Dick Kissack.
Big Flathead and Big Channel Catfish prizes were sponsored be Wright Concrete, Webber Plumbing & Heating, & B&D Electric.
Jason Cahoe said in 2022 this tournament had 19 teams, so this year's 28 teams was the biggest tournament to date. “It was great to see so many new teams, teen teams, and ladies that fished this year's tournament. The group appreciates the people and businesses who sponsored the Big Fish competitions.
“This year we awarded a total of $2,353 in prize money and $223 to the Adam Gordon Fishing fund group,” Cahoe said. If any teams have video footage or photos from the tournament, please send to Cahoe to post on the fishing page. The public is invited to the June 10 Rod & Reel Tournament, which is being hosted by Tater's Master Bait & Tackle at their open house.