Watseka, IL- The Iroquois Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Michael Tilstra as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
In a press release, the board of trustees said it is confident that Tilstra will bring positive leadership to the organization and that he understands the vital role that IMH plays in the community and knows how this organization impacts the quality of life in the area.
Tilstra was born at Iroquois Memorial Hospital and resides in Onarga with his wife, Amy, and three sons: Ryan, Aiden, and Collin. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Western Illinois University and later a Master in Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.
He brings substantial governmental experience at the local, state, and federal levels. He most recently served as the Administrative Director of Nexus - Onarga Academy for almost 30 years.
In addition, Tilstra served as Village President of Onarga for 16 years, Iroquois Mental Health Center Board Chairman, Federated Bank Trustee, and a member of the Iroquois Economic Development Board.
Tilstra has enjoyed coaching youth in various capacities and currently coaches Iroquois West High School boys and girls golf.