An Iroquois man was killed in a two-vehicle accident March 12 in Iroquois.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, the accident happened on U.S. Highway 52 in Iroquois. A preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Heather Pelehowski, 48, Donovan, was eastbound on Lincoln Avenue in Iroquois when she failed to yield at the stop intersection with U.S. Highway 52.
Pelehowski proceeded to cross U.S. Highway 52 at which time her vehicle was struck by a southbound semi driven by Antoine Woodley, 33, Humble, Texas.
A passenger in the Pelehowski vehicle, Adam Gordon, 46, Iroquois, was transported from the scene to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, where he later died from his injuries. Pelehowski was transported to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee for treatment of her injuries and where she remains hospitalized as of press time.
Woodley was uninsured in the accident and released from the scene.
Pelehowski was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield at the stop intersection. The accident remains under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and Iroquois County state’s attorney.