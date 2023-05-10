Harbor House and the Juvenile Justice Council were able to show students in Iroquois and Kankakee counties about the wonders of the human body.
The Interactive Health Fair with the Mega Body was conducted May 4 and May 5. The event was in Kankakee County on May 4 and May 5 in Watseka.
Students were able to walk through a giant inflatable display of the human body. Throughout the display there were replicas of the body parts and explanations of how trauma can affect overall health.
Taylor, outreach advocate with Harbor House, said, “We are presenting the Mega Body, a giant inflatable health exhibit showing us our different body parts, how they work together and then talking about how trauma affects our body and our overall well being.
“That trauma can be witnessing domestic body, experiencing domestic body yourself, underage drug or alcohol use,” she said. “We also have a lot of great resource tables. We have Aunt Martha’s, Juvenile Justice Council, ourselves Harbor House, Iroquois Mental Health Center, Clove Alliance, St. Mary’s in Kankakee and Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Iroquois County Public Health Department to talk more about what they do and how they can support your health and well being through their work.”
The organizations also provided a food truck and gave participants a ticket for a free dinner.
“We know we are kind of in the dinner hour and we love to provide food to everyone who is coming to see this here today,” she said. “We’re really excited to engage with the community and start the conversation about trauma informed health and protecting our own boundaries and well being.”
She said a company in Texas, Medical Inflatables, provided the Mega Body. “Jenni McTaggart with the JJC talked to us and we found this exhibit and thought it would be great to bring to the county, so we contacted them and we brought it up.”
I-Kan Pledge for Life, St. Mary’s and Illinois Coalition for Community Services partnered with Harbor House in Kankakee County. “We worked out of the Kankakee Aviation Support Facility from the National Guard up there.”
Sarah Pree of the JJC said, “We’re very fortunate. We work a lot with other agencies in the area, Harbor House being one of them. We had brought up at one of our meetings that we were hoping to bring the Mega Body to the area and Harbor House right away stepped up and said they might have some grant money that they could make that happen, and they did. It’s been a great partnership and it’s been great for Iroquois County. It’s a great opportunity.”
Pree said, “They start out when they first go in and talk about the brain. We talk about how the brain is developing until about the age of 25 and so you have to be very careful with it and you want to avoid substances. When they got to my part, I talked about the lungs. We talked about how smoking and vaping are both unsafe. We talked about some of the side effects and what we know and what we don’t know.
“When we got to the back they talked about cortisol the stress hormone, and how that a lot of times is healthy for you in the right amount but certain traumatic events can bring it out too much to where then you have a lot of adverse side effects that are long lasting.”
JJC also had a display of how trauma affects the body. “With trauma, if you experience trauma in childhood a lot of times it can lead to mental health issues, which then cause many to self medicate and they become addicted to drugs and alcohol. That’s something that the JJC definitely wants to address.”