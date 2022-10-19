Cases of phishing scams and fraud dramatically increased between 2020 and 2021.
The U.S. saw a 70 percent increase in these crimes in 2021 with thousands of people falling victim to fraudulent emails, texts, and calls from scammers pretending to be a bank. Victims of these schemes can potentially lose thousands of dollars.
To help combat the toll that phishing is taking on consumers, Iroquois Federal is joining the American Banker’s Association and thousands of banks across the country to promote an industry-wide consumer awareness campaign called #BanksNeverAskThat. Using humorous and engaging videos, social media posts and other material, the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign seeks to turn the table on fraudsters by empowering consumers to spot bogus bank phishing scams.
Iroquois Federal Watseka Community President Bill Krones and Iroquois Federal Social Media and Digital Marketing Coordinator Ashley Ward spoke about the campaign with the Times-Republic recently.
“The month of October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and we’re participating with the American Bankers Association in their #BanksNeverAskThat campaign,” Krones said. “This is an effort to educate customers to prevent them from being scammed by fraudsters.”
Ward said Iroquois Federal is one of 2,000 banks that are participating in the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign.
Krones said the Federal Trade Commission reported that consumers lost $5.8 billion to phishing scams and other fraud in 2021.
Ward said scammers are continually developing new methods of defrauding consumers utilizing phone calls, emails and text messages as well as digital payment services.
“They have a lot of different avenues to make that happen,” she said.
Asked if they’ve seen an increase in local issues with phishing and other fraud, Krones said they had seen an uptick in cases of fraud.
Krones said scammers are able to use social media to discover detailed information on their victims and can utilize that information to defraud them.
“They can make it sound like they truly know them when they call,” he said.
Ward said scammers will often call their victims with a number that appears to be local even though they could be calling from another country.
She said scammers will often ask for a person’s social security number or their password or PIN (Personal Identification Number), which is information legitimate organizations wouldn’t ask for over the phone.
“Which are things that we’re never going to ask for over the phone,” she said.
Krones said the only time a bank would ask for that information over the phone would be if the customer called the bank and the bank required that information for verification.
“We will never ask you that when we call you,” he said. “It’s only when you call a bank that we’re going to ask that information to verify that you are a customer. So if you get a call from someone claiming to be your bank they’re not going to ask for that information.”
Krones said calling your bank directly is the best way to combat potential scam calls.
“Your best defense if it seems like it’s not your bank is to hang up and call the bank’s number that you know so you know it’s not a fraudulent call,” he said.
Ward said the same principle applies to calls from companies: if there’s any doubt about a call from a company, hang up and call that company or go to that company directly for confirmation.
Krones said senior citizens are some of the most vulnerable potential victims of fraud.
“They can be one of the hardest hit target groups,” he said.
Beyond phone calls, Ward said scammers also utilizing fraudulent emails and digital links as part of their schemes.
Ward said if someone doesn’t know the person or is simply suspicious of an email or link they shouldn’t respond to the email or click on the link.
Furthermore, Ward recommended that if someone believes they are being scammed they should report the incident to apwg.org, which is an anti-phishing organization that tracks and reports scams. Scams can also be reported to FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
Ward said the Iroquois Federal will be using it’s social media pages to direct visitors to https://www.banksneveraskthat.com throughout the month of October.
This site features a variety tips and tools to learn about ways to identify and avoid phishing scams and other methods of fraud.